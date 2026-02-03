A new mom shared a lighthearted moment of being picked up from the hospital by her male friends after giving birth

Their playful support helped turn what could have been a painful, emotional moment into one filled with laughter and warmth

The viral clip highlighted the power of friendship, community, and support that doesn’t always look traditional

Mzansi embraced the moment as proof that love, care, and showing up for someone don’t have to follow fixed roles or expectations.

A South African woman left Mzansi smiling after sharing a heartfelt and humorous moment following the birth of her child. TikTok user @melissantingana posted the video on 2 February 2026 and showed her walking out of the hospital after giving birth, only to be fetched by her group of male friends. The POV clip captured her slow, careful walk as she was still in pain, while her friends sang, joked and hyped her up, turning an emotional moment into one filled with laughter and warmth.

While giving birth is often associated with quiet, tender moments, this clip showed a different kind of support system. Many women rely on partners or family, but this moment highlighted friendship stepping into that role. Her male friends didn’t shy away from showing up fully, embracing the responsibility with humour and care. Their playful energy didn’t erase the seriousness of the moment, but rather softened it.

Blood is not always thicker than water

The video by user @melissantingana resonated because it felt familiar and uniquely South African. The joking, the singing, and even the undertaker-style walk reflected how humour is often used to cope with pain and big life moments. It also challenged traditional ideas of who shows up during motherhood, proving that love doesn’t always come in expected forms.

Many netizens commented on how the child would grow up surrounded by fun, supportive uncles, while others appreciated seeing men show up emotionally and practically. The clip became a reminder that community can look different, but support is what truly matters.

The screenshot on the left showed the hospital corridors. Image: @melissantingana

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Smilley commented:

“For the fact yokuthi bashiye konke ebebekwenza bazosanganela kuwe esbhedlela, loko nje kukodwa means a lot stru. Translation: The fact that they left everything and came to fetch you means a lot.”

Mukellah commented:

“You’ve got the best friends for life, who will never be jealous of your life, gossip, or betray you. 🥰😂”

Inkosi yomakoti commented:

“Lengane ezokhuliswa ilezinhlanya. 🥰 Translation: This child will be raised by goofy people.”

Zusakhe Benayo commented:

“I already feel sorry for Umchana. 😂😂”

Lera2 commented:

“Now she has to hold in the laughter due to stitches. 😭”

Urban Bhinca commented:

“Your baby will be protected for life by the uncles. ❤❤”

Ndazo Mdunge commented:

“In my teens, I had male friends; they helped raise my son, the best uncles in the world. My son is 24 now, and we are still in touch; they never stopped being oMalume. Congratulations, girl, you won. 💃🏽🤭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

