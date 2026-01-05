Musician Loyiso Bala celebrated 20 years of friendship with media personality Pearl Thusi

He took to Instagram and thanked her for playing a meaningful role in his life, Jennifer Bala and their kids' lives

Loyiso Bala posted cute selfies with Pearl and also a video of them bonding with their children

Loyiso Bala thanked Pearl Thusi for his friendship.

SA muso Loyiso Bala recently gave Pearl Thusi her flowers. The stars have forged a friendship that is almost 20 years old and thriving.

Loyiso Bala hails Pearl Thusi

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, 4 January 2026, Bala shared cute selfies he took with the former Queen Sono actress, Pearl Thusi. He praised Pearl for her solid friendship with him and his family.

He said they had been friends before they became friends, and she even attended his and Jenifer Bala's wedding, and she caught the bouquet.

"Close to 20 years of friendship, long before any of the noise or the fame. Now here we are, uncles and aunts to all these beautiful children, doing life together. Thank you, @pearlthusi, for what you mean to Jen and me. That bouquet you caught at our wedding was a good 15 years ago. We’re still waiting for it to do its thing."

Responding to Loyiso's post, Pearl Thusi was also in awe over their friendship and its longevity.

"I think we actually just hit the 20-year mark. Crazy!" she exclaimed.

Check out the cute post below:

Fans reacted to the post with positive reactions:

nollysu said:

"Pearl Thusi is a gem and she knows it."

mumsy_dl said:

"She is such a darling. I love her so much. I wish I could have her as one of my siblings."

Nkosanezy responded:

"Waiting patiently for Pearl's speech 50 years to come. She will be like, "My friends and I got stuck at Mhlobowenene building."

donwealthy_rene stated:

"Pearl is a sweetheart and I loooooovvvveeeee her!!"

How Pearl Thusi rescued Loyiso and family

In 2021, when reports surfaced that the couple had no place to stay after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, it was alleged that Pearl Thusi saved Jen, Loyiso and the kids.

“Pearl and I are really good friends. We stayed there for four months. We were blessed to be in that situation,” Jennifer allegedly told News24 at the time. "Blessed that Pearl is such a good friend."

However, correcting the news, Bala took to Instagram to claim that the news was blown out of proportion.

"The problem with fighting and trying to rectify false media stories about you is that it causes unnecessary attention from other media, which is counterproductive. In 2021, I’m choosing to keep moving."

Loyiso Bala marked 20 years with Pearl Thusi.

