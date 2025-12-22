South African media personality Penny Lebyane threw a jab at Pearl Thusi amid the ongoing backlash that Pearl Thusi is receiving

During her speech at the DJ Warras memorial service, Pearl Thusi recounted a story intended to bring laughter while illustrating the depth of their friendship, but it was met with immediate criticism

Fans reacted to Lebyane's post with laughter, with many agreeing with her

Penny Lebyane threw a jab at Pearl Thusi. Image Penny Lebyana

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Penny Lebyane is the latest celebrity to lash out at Pearl Thusi for the comments she made during her speech at the DJ Warras memorial service last week.

Thusi came under fire from netizens for revealing that the late DJ had once told her he needed cuddles, while also asking to share a hotel room with her.

Lebyane, who was dragged for saying Mzansi had a negative mentality, took to her X page to straight out tell Thusi that certain things are to be kept private.

But the media personality did not put it so lightly. She harshly said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Keep your cuddles to yourselves, yeses..."

See Penny Lebyane's post below:

X users react to the post

The post was met with a plethora of laughs, with the majority of reactions being from those who found Lebyane's tongue-lashing funny.

Kicking off the laughing fest was DJ and producer Kabelo Motsamai, popularly known as Prince Kaybee.

The usually outspoken DJ did not have much to comment, except to leave a laughing emoji under the post.

More users followed suit.

Popular X user with the handle @Lord_Ori_ added a laughing photo and wrote:

"Hau!"

@destinyzee, who is also popular on X, laughed and said:

" 🤣🤣🤣Ausi Penny."

@thebiggirlcheck wanted more fuel added to the fire, commenting:

"LOL tag her. Skamo tshaba, chomi [Don't be scared of her, friend]."

@SimplyEXT agreed with Lebyane in criticising Pearl Thusi. She wrote:

"Making EVERYTHING about you must be peak narcissism and it makes sense why she often falls out with people."

@NiphoMrG jokingly commented:

"Cuddles save lives and you won't miss your morning flight."

@malkhonya's comment seemed to call out Lebyane. She said:

"Cyber bullying is not nice."

@OmeloGon flat-out called out Lebyane, leaving the comment:

"You are too old to be a bully! Stop it and have some wisdom!"

What did Pearl Thusi say?

Peal Thusi reflected on their time working together in the entertainment industry, from hosting events to their iconic moments on Live Amp.

However, her tribute took an unusual turn when she remembered a time she had to share her hotel room with the late DJ.

The actress and model, who later also became a DJ, said on the podium:

"Warras was so afraid of missing his flight in the morning, so he insisted that we stay in the same room so that he wouldn't miss his flight, and I was like, 'Friend, no.'"

She added:

""He said, 'You're my son. Don't worry, friend. We're gonna put the pillows and everything. I just want to cuddle.'"

Pearl Thuli was criticised for her speech at DJ Warras's memorial service. Image: Pearl Thusi

Source: Instagram

Penny Lebyane calls out the Mzansi entertainment industry

In an unrelated report, which nonetheless speaks to Lebyane's outspokenness, the media personality criticised the entertainment industry in Mzansi.

Briefly News reported at the time that she said the industry was plagued by issues such as substance abuse, mental illness and criminal activities.

Source: Briefly News