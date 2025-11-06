Actress Pearl Thusi had rebranded and added DJ to her long list of accolades, but people are still not receiving her well

Mama Panther took to her Instagram stories and her X feed to share a poster announcing that she is open to taking bookings

Reactions from online users were not at all positive, as some dragged her and mentioned the growing number of female DJs in SA

It seems as though people have not gotten over the fact that Pearl Thusi is now a DJ. The star recently announced that she is open to taking bookings and shared a poster with all of the booking details.

However, the responses she received on Twitter (X) were not from excited people. In fact, they dragged Pearl Thusi for filth.

SA drags DJ Pearl Thusi

In her post, Pearl shared that her sets will consist of energetically charged performances with Amapiano and Afrobeat sounds. She will also infuse global sounds, giving her sets the perfect balance.

"Book DJ Pearl Thusi for a night filled with unforgettable beats and a vibrant energy that will keep everyone dancing."

Pearl's sets have always been described as underwhelming, as clips of them have been shared online.

A fan congratulated Pearl on finally accepting DJing gigs again. @RayMaboya applauded Pearl, saying, "Great move, S'the. It took a while for you to fully do it, but I'm glad you finally did. You're a great ambassador for this country, and the global stage awaits you. All the best, sana."

However, a handful of people went under her comments section and said some nasty things to Pearl.

@XhosaKSZ

"Is the child support not enough? We can no longer support these childish acts of yours, man."

@MadibanaMatome

"It’s dry, dry sisters. Find proper work. This DJ thing is not gonna work out for long."

@zumapaulos

"DJ, huh? Will your sets be in uncovered or fully clothed?"

@TshepoDiamondD

"What a joke!"

@LifestyleRSA1 questioned:

"DJ Pearl Thusi is wild. Is it a rebrand or what? Career jumps and extensions are normal, but that DJ feels like a stretch."

Popular DJ blames slay queens for taking up jobs

Durban muso DJ Kotini did not hold back when criticising the growing trend of female DJs entering the DJ business.

He told ZiMoja that some DJs fall into depression because they do not get booked.

"They prefer half-na*ed girls who call themselves DJs over us. This is really frustrating because we put hard work into this, yet we are overlooked," he said. He then added, "If we are not getting any bookings because of talentless people, then we are doomed."

Pearl praises Thando's step-mom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokoena sat on their podcast Say Less with Pearl & Thando, where they openly explored their mother-daughter relationship.

Pearl acknowledges she hasn’t been a “perfect” mother and publicly thanked the woman who raised Thando.

