Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi reflected on her role in the new Netflix series Bad Influencer

The beauty queen bagged a villainous role, playing Naomi Dlilanga, which has become the least favourite on the show

In her recent Instagram post, Zozi admitted that it was a bit too much for her, but she enjoyed every minute of it

Yoh, Bad Influencer is still making waves, and Zozibini Tunzi's name is leading the charge.

The former Miss South Africa made her acting debut on the Netflix series, and she plays a villainous role. Viewers did not hold back when criticising Naomi Dlilanga, Zozi's character, but one thing's for sure, she nailed it!

Zozi reflects on landing acting gig

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 4 October 2025, Zozibini posted some snapshots of her character in action. She sprinkled a few hilarious memes to further emphasise her reaction to the light-hearted discourse.

"Naomi Dlilanga…you’ve made some people upset, my girl. I felt the same way, too, when I first read the sides for the audition, and I just knew that I really wanted to play her. What a pleasure to be on this beautiful show. Thank you so much for the love."

Just recently, fans dragged the hair department for the wigs she wore on the show, with some calling them helmets.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from the online community:

amaqamata exclaimed:

"Naomi, you ate that girl. Jho, I was maaaaad at Naomi!!!"

karabomareka reacted:

"We are side eyeing you mntase 👀 you murdered this role queen. I’m both mad at Naomi and Zozi at this rate. Naomi’s still my fave."

sinonduna had flashbacks:

"The “mean pretty Xhosa girl” energy was too real. I had flashbacks to primary school! Well played Naomi."

langamav gushed:

"You did so well, mama. Incredibly proud of you! Thatha thespian."

Sinovuyo laughed:

"My brother sent a text on our group and said, 'Your friend is rude.' I’m sure you cringed inside on some parts but still killed it."

premillangobeni noted:

"POV : If Mallory was South African."

kea.nkashe criedL

"That was not my Miss universe. That was Naomi. Ohhhh andimfuni la’mtana gaaaaaa."

champagnepeepiee applauded:

"You did so so good, I was almost angry at you for real for real."

tadiwaannpasi exclaimed:

"But you absolutely ate this role, sis. Super proud of you!"

Zozi stuns at Bad Influencer red carpet event

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African popular model Zozibini Tunzi looked stunning at the Netflix Bad Influencer launch event.

The former Miss Universe posted several pictures of herself on the red carpet, and left many of her fans gushing.

Her post was filled with excitement, and it read: "The baddest day. At the @netflixsa Bad Influencer TikTok live show with the cast. The gang was back together again, and we had a time! Thank you so much to everyone who came out in the heat to show support. You made it really special. The show is coming out on the 31st of October in over 190 countries, only on Netflix! Can’t wait for you to meet the baddest baddie, Naomi."

