South African model turned actress Zozibini Tunzi made her acting debut on Netflix's Bad Influencer

Although some fans were in awe of her acting, many noted the hairstyles she had, and they did not hold back in their criticism

A fan's opinion on Zozi's hair invited more criticism from viewers, and they even mentioned other cast members

Zozi Tunzi's hair on 'Bad Influencer' has been dragged on X (Twitter.)

Source: Instagram

South Africans did not hold back when criticising Zozibini Tunzi's hairstyles on her acting debut. The star was cast on the new Netflix series, Bad Influencer, but she ditched her natural hairstyle for lacefronts, and the reactions are wild.

Fans were impressed by Zozi's acting skills, saying she nailed her very first role, even comparing her to Cindy Mahlangu.

The local Netflix page gushed over Zozi, who portrays the role of Naomi on the series. They said, "Haybo, haybooo UYENA! Zozibini Tunzi's acting debut as Naomi on 'Bad Influencer'."

In their post, they shared stills from Zozi's acting scenes, but what caught the attention of fans was the wigs.

@Khuze_elikhulu humourously reacted with, "Who was the hair director?" Check out the post below:

SA drags Zozi's hairstyles

Below are some of the reactions from online users who all agree that the hair department did a terrible job on her hair.

@I_am_AmmzY shared:

"One thing about Netflix SA hair stylists, they are terrible, hey."

@MyHusbandsWife_ laughed:

"It has to be the same director Tyler Perry uses."

@SourLindsay reacted:

"I've seen better wigs on Lokshin bioskop movies, aowa they need to do better."

@MBangizwe asked:

"No, because did you even see Thapelo's afro also?"

@NnaKgabo_ exclaimed:

"At least her face fought, lol yoh!"

@Malaskovich lashed:

"Whoever did the hair needs to be put in prison."

@GivenSmall69 gagged:

"Nkosi. I was just about to ask. Ngeke?"

@ms_sunfloweer laughed:

"I’ve made peace with the Netflix SA hair crew, mxm."

@Miss_Godi questioned:

"The series was so good, I didn’t notice how horrible that hair is. Because, sana? Terrible job!"

@Poisedonlines cried:

"It’s giving 'A Fall from Grace' but I love me some Zozi. They did her dirty, shame."

@ayemaminaj laughed:

"I think they went for accuracy, because the most evil influencer you’ll ever see has a helmet for a wig."

Zozi Tunzi's hair on 'Bad Influencer' got her dragged online.

Source: Instagram

Zozi welcomes chapter 32

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had turned 32 on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

The grateful beauty queen marked her birthday with a heartfelt message. Zozi Tunzi does indeed have a lot to be grateful for. She got married in March 2025 to her husband, Luthando Bolowana, in a picturesque wedding ceremony. In her Instagram posts, she listed some of the things she is most grateful for in her life. Fans wished the stunner a happy birthday.

"Just a Virgo locking into her season. Grateful always for love, grateful for family, grateful for health, grateful for joy and grateful for this one and only precious gift of life that I have."

