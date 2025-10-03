Zozibini Tunzi is taking on the film industry as she makes her professional debut in an upcoming series called Bad Influencer

The former Miss Universe shared the news on her social media page and said she was excited for South Africa to finally watch it

Fans and followers praised the multi-talented beauty queen and are looking forward to watching her new show

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi, will star in an upcoming Netflix series. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Model, pageant title-holder and actress? What can't Zozibini Tunzi do?

The former Miss Universe is set to take the film industry by storm with her professional acting debut in the upcoming Netflix series, Bad Influencer.

Zozi took to her Instagram page on 3 October 2025 to share the exciting news of her new show, years after making her debut in The Woman King.

She posted pictures of a Netflix billboard teasing the news while dropping hints of the kind of person her character, Naomi, really is:

"Zozi thinks she's a mean girl, but Naomi is the mean girl."

"Naomi needs to work on that mean girl attitude!"

The show follows the lives of two social media influencers living in a city where looks are everything, while also juggling secret lives—one on the internet and the other in the criminal world.

In her post, the former Miss South Africa expressed her excitement about her exciting new role and assured fans they would love it:

"I’m so proud of my first series role. The show is incredible, the cast is impeccable! You’re gonna love it all. I hope you’re sat!'

Zozibini Tunzi is set to make her professional acting debut on Netflix's 'Bad Influencers.' Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Bad Influencer, set to premiere on 31 October, features a star-studded cast, including Cindy Mahlangu, Thapelo Mokoena, and Zikhona Sodlaka.

The enthusiasm went through the roof, and fans congratulated Zozi on her new show. See the pictures from the show below:

South Africans show love to Zozibini Tunzi

Fans and peers lit up with joy and congratulated Zozi on her new role. Read their comments below:

Media personality K Naomi joked:

"Almost had a heart attack! Congratulations, mama. Can’t wait to see you on screen!"

netflixsa was excited:

"Soooo ready for my besties to see you do your thing!"

nonnie_matanga said:

"It’s also very important to date and marry a man who supports your dreams, besties. See the glow, and the way Miss Universe is collecting her dreams? Love it for her!"

sibabalwe_tunzi was convinced:

"The way I KNOW you're gonna eat this up!"

Zozibini Tunzi's new role was met with resounding approval from her supporters. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

elle_sishi was stunned:

"The CAST!??? Stop it, you guys are spoiling us!"

by_greatest wrote:

"I'm subscribing to Netflix again for this one."

rato_thee cheered:

"She is unstoppable! Yasss, girl, go on and take up space."

nomandlabobo added:

"Miss Universe, there’s nothing she can’t do."

Gogo Skhotheni reacts to her acting debut

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gogo Skhotheni's reaction to landing her first acting gig.

The famous sangoma and DJ could barely contain her emotions as she shared a snippet from her latest TV appearance.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising Gogo Skhotheni for her stellar performance.

Source: Briefly News