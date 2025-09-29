Gogo Skhotheni could barely contain her emotions as she shared a snippet from her latest TV appearance

The famous sangoma and DJ recently landed her first acting gig, and was beaming with pride, sharing the news with her supporters

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising Gogo Skhotheni for her stellar performance

South African media personality Gogo Skhotheni is beaming with pride after making her acting debut in a new local drama series, Puseletso.

The famous sangoma and DJ, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, was recently cast as one of the leads in the Mzansi Bioskop series, where she takes on the role of choir instructor Sister Rachel.

Looking back at her acting gig on Instagram, Motsoeneng reflected on the incredible opportunity, saying it was a dream come true:

"My heart is full. Today, I stepped into my very first acting role as Sister Racheal. A dream I’ve carried quietly has finally come to life. Forever grateful for this opportunity, the team, and the journey ahead. Ngiyabonga."

In her post, shared on Sunday, 28 September 2025, Gogo Skhotheni published snippets from her appearance on the show, where she stars opposite former Rhythm City stars Mpho Molepo and Mapula Mafole.

As Gogo Skhotheni embraced this milestone, her fans couldn’t help but flood social media with messages of congratulations and admiration.

Watch Gogo Skhotheni's new show below:

Social media shows love to Gogo Skhotheni

Online users cheered and congratulated Gogo Skhotheni, while others praised the sangoma's artistic versatility. Read some of their comments below:

thapelo_vincent was proud:

"As an agent, I'm very proud to have supplied beautiful artists for this project. A huge congratulations to you, @gogo_skhotheni. My artists were so pleased to work with you. God bless you."

goldenthreadafrica praised:

"Higher and higher, Queen!"

thato_1 was impressed:

"Such a natural."

official_uthando showed love to Gogo Skhotheni:

"Congratulations, gogo, we truly love your work."

tshegofatso__revonia posted:

"You nailed it, @gogo_skhotheni!"

fionamoseli declared:

"Of course! May babies are multitalented. To many more roles, my dearie."

malebogose shared:

"I was watching the story, Puseletso, and when I saw you, I shouted to my family, saying, 'I know this lady, she is Gogo Skhotheni, and I am following her!' I even went to my Instagram to show them your pictures. It's a very emotional story but quite interesting. I loved it!"

ithutengkhoza was curious:

"Name of the story? I want to watch it, please."

mrs_mashamba_p added:

"The grace you carry. You’re versatile!"

South Africans react to Lebo Mathosa's acting stint

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Mathosa's short-lived acting career.

The late South African singer and dancer made a surprise guest appearance in one of the country's most-loved and longest-running soapies at the peak of her career.

While online users critiqued her acting abilities, or lack thereof, others marvelled at her beauty and lamented what could have been had she been alive today.

