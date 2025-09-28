The latest photo of Doja Cat's mother, Deborah Sawyer, had South Africans questioning actor Dumisani Dlamini's intentions

Doja Cat, real name Zandile Dlamini, is the daughter of South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, who played Crocodile in Sarafina

Fans of the artist and South Africans online took to the X post to comment on Doja Cat's mother's latest pic

The latest photo of Dumisani Dlamini's daughter, Doja Cat, and his baby mama gets social media talking. Images: @PhilMphela and @dojacat

US-based singer Doja Cat recently trended on social media when a photo of her mother, Deborah Sawyer, was shared online.

The multi-award-winning musician, who's been booked to perform at Mzansi's popular event, Hey Neighour, this year, will reportedly feature her mother in her latest music video.

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, who portrayed the role of Crocodile in Sarafina, reportedly met the US singer's mother overseas while he was on Broadway.

South African Social media user @Tiido_Bling shared a pic of Doja Cat and her mother on his X account on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

Bling captioned the post: "I have so many questions, bro, how did she and Crocodile even...?"

This comes after entertainment channel PopCrave revealed on its X account on Friday, 26 September 2025, that the musician and her mother starred in her music video Gorgeous.

Social media reacts to a photo of Doja Cat and her mother

@EmbeeMalema said:

"Do you know how persuasive South African men are?🤣🤣🤣"

@IrvinNdlovu1 replied:

"Crocodile is an actor, bro, he pulled a scene of a lifetime, Oscar award deserving, and she fell for it."

@AfrikanChefZA commented:

"Crocodiles were a fine gent back then. Even Sarafina was smitten before Sabelo used his position to lure her in. He was the best performer out of the Sarafina crew and outspoken, so charm is what made her fall for him."

@mskay_ngwenya wrote:

"Crocodile was very handsome when he was young. Then you add confidence, his South Africaness 🇿🇦and charm, that's how it happened😍."

@stonezn said:

"She was mesmerised by the Croc’s traditional face cuts, and you crocs like meat."

@BanziZeigh replied:

"Crocodile does not look like a smooth talker at all😭😭😭."

@ThatBrothaMo said:

"He said he was shopping and literally bumped into her. When he apologised, she asked where his accent was from. He told her he was in a play performing on that side, and they started talking from there. I’m not sure if she is the one he said bought him a Porsche, though."

@VukaAnime responded:

"What's funny is that Doja Cat has a younger brother named Dalithando Dlamini."

Musician Doja Cat and her mother's photo get Mzansi asking questions about Dumisani Dlamini. Images: @dojacat

South Africans gush over Zandile Dlamini’s bare face

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans gushed over musician Zandile Dlamini, aka Doja Cat's make-up-free face on social media.

The award-winning singer and dancer, who is the estranged daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini, topped Twitter trends on Friday.

Her fans encouraged her to continue showing her face without makeup, with some South Africans claiming her as one of their own.

