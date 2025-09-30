South African actress Simphiwe Ngema and her man, Tino, finally revealed the face of their last-born son, Kabo

The controversial Musa Khawula also reshared the picture on his X (formerly Twitter) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ngema's lastborn's face

Simphiwe revealed her baby's face on social media. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Finally, the South African actress Simphiwe Ngema and her lover, Tino, have decided to reveal their last-born son, Kabo's face for the first time on social media.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page a picture that Ngema had posted on her social media page revealing her last-born son's appearance.

Khawula captioned the post:

"Thabo Bester's best friend and not very much talented Simphiwe Ngema, with her unemployed fiancé Tino Chinyani, introduce their second baby Kabo."

Simphiwe also posted pictures from their photoshoot on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"He’s been fighting to show face in every video & picture we take, so ladies & gentlemen… Baby Kabo, the Happy Baby. Visually magically captured by @b.t_photography263. Hair by @adequatehairstudio."

Netizens react to Ngema's son's appearance

Shortly after the face of Simphiwe and Tino's last-born son went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@THendrix777 said:

"That first baby looks like Thabo."

@2nd_of_HerName wrote:

"What they have looks so beautiful. Beautiful people with beautiful children. And they are financially comfortable too."

snezieymsomi commented:

"Oohh you guys have the cutest babies Sheeeesh!"

ya_girl_b3 responded:

"He looks so much like Khumo. He’s definitely Khumo’s twin."

nthabiseng_masitwe replied:

"Baby Kabo looks like you mommy, lol I was looking out for his dimples too."

jessica_pillay15 shared:

"You make beautiful babies."

tshepi_mangani tweeted:

"You guys look like that couple that can have nine kids and still look so hot. This parenting looks so beautiful, and your babies are so cute."

Fans gushed over Simphiwe Ngema and Tino's youngest son. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Simz Ngema

In January 2025, the former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema slammed haters who had negative things to say about her family and life on social media.

actress Simphiwe Ngema slammed haters who had negative things to say about her family and life on social media. In June 2025, Ngema was open about the fact that she had previously undergone plastic surgery twice in Turkey to get the body she desired.

In July 2024, the actress shared with her fans what it was like building a life with model Tino Chinyani while grieving her late husband, Dumi Masilela, who was murdered.

Simz Ngema gives another update after surgery

Briefly News previously reported that Simz Ngema is not letting her recovery journey stop her from updating her 2.5 million Instagram followers on her journey. The mother of two, who gave birth to her second son on 22 November 2024, has been open about her journey in Turkey.

The actress and singer shared that she had jetted off to Turkey to get a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation surgery. Popular South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is not gatekeeping the details about her surgery in Turkey. The star, who revealed that she was having a mommy makeover after recently welcoming her second son, shared more details on her page.

