South African actor Wiseman Mncube recently tied the knot with his lover, Nokubonga Ngobeni

Videos and pictures of the former Shaka iLembe star's new wife went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on Mncube's Forever Yena

A look at Wiseman Mncube's new wife.

Social media has been buzzing since it was revealed that the popular former Shaka iLembe actor, Wiseman Mncube, tied the knot with his Tsonga lover, Nokubonga Ngobeni, over the past weekend.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of Mncube's newlywedded wife on social media and also the online gossip and news page MDNews posted a picture of Nokubonga.

This later sparked a debate among netizens on X (formerly Twitter) as they shared their thoughts on Mncube's woman, and others were stunned that Wiseman, who is a Zulu man, decided to marry a Tsonga woman.

Mzansi share their thoughts on Wiseman's new wife

Shortly after pictures and videos of the actor's wife went viral on social media, many fans flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on Nokubonga Ngobeni. Here's what they had to say below:

@_Lembz said:

"But I thought Zulu people don't like Tsonga people? The propaganda that they feed us."

@ndi_thuso wrote:

"You are setting her up to be bullied."

@CrappyKing22 commented:

"Tsonga Ladies have love for life, here he won, I hope Mihlali and Bonang won't DM the brother."

@KatekoMadalane responded:

"Social media keyboard warriors have ugly hearts, please, and they’re colourists and they’re not nice people! How y'all gonna be mad at Wiseman Mncube’s wife because, according to you, she’s not the type of girl you pictured him marrying? Y'all did the same with Thembinkosi Mthembu."

@KingSA01194686 replied:

"When Zulu and Tsonga meet, the marriage is unbreakable. Both have the till death do us part mentality, yesess."

@Stella23617 commented:

"This is beautiful, a blend of cultures."

@Mbatjane mentioned:

"It obviously looks like the Tsonga queen's date of birth is before Wiseman's date of birth. I don't mean she is older than him, but her date of birth is ahead of his."

Netizens reacted to Wiseman Mncube's new wife.

A look at other celebs who tied the knot

Former Generations actor Rapulana Seiphemo and his baby mama, Zandile Tshukulu, got officially married in a traditional wedding in September 2025.

actor Rapulana Seiphemo and his baby mama, Zandile Tshukulu, got officially married in a traditional wedding in September 2025. In April 2025, the actor and singer Lindo 'Lindough' Sithole also joined the list of celebs who got married. He took to his Instagram account to gush over his beautiful wife as he announced their marriage.

In September 2025, the former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo also revealed on social media that she is officially married to her mysterious Swedish fiancé.

Ntando Duma shows off her wedding ring again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma previously confirmed her marriage by sharing photos. Duma showed off her stunning wedding ring on Instagram in a series of photos.

Ntando Duma has even changed her Instagram name to accommodate her new Mrs title after her private lobola ceremony. Her fans sent her congratulatory messages on her new nuptials.

