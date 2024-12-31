Actress and TV producer Ntando Duma showed off her stunning wedding ring on Instagram in a series of photos

Ntando was alleged to have married Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani in a cosy and private traditional ceremony

Following rumours that Ntando has tied the knot, her fans have been sending her congratulatory messages

Ntando Duma is rumoured to have married her husband Una Rams, and she showed off her wedding ring recently.

Television actress and producer Ntando Duma recently showed off her stunning wedding ring.

Ntando Duma shows off stunning picture

Taking to her Instagram, Ntando posted photos of her stunning face, and her wedding ring took centre stage. She is allegedly married to Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani in a cosy and private traditional ceremony.

Ntando Duma has even changed her Instagram name to accommodate her new Mrs title after tying the knot recently. Her fans sent her congratulatory messages on her new nuptials.

Ntando says her relationship is peaceful

Previously, Ntando Duma spoke about how peaceful her relationship with Una Rams is.

"I'm literally in the most peaceful relationship with a partner who communicates everything with so much respect, kindness, love, and grace, and vice versa."

She has yet to reveal the name or face of her husband, but people have been connecting her with Rams.

Fans gush over Ntando Duma's cute face

This is how some people gushed over Ntando Duma.

lisamadibe shared:

"You are so beautiful 😍 glowing Mrs."

mmabee_vino hailed:

"No one keeps her relationship private like this, Mrs Cutey."

ayandathabethe said:

"Cutest Mrs I’ve ever seen."

mdabe_ms laughed:

"Glow until they suspect pregnancy 😂 and spread rumours."

wambo_mkhathini' gushed:

"I doubt the other hand would work ever again 😂🔥❤️but oh well, darling."

lindylee37 gushed:

"Your skin, mama, is skinning 😍😍 keep glowing. It suits you."

zanelepotelwa said:

"I love this face so much. You are just too perfect."

