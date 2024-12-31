Ntando Duma Shows Off Her Stunning Wedding Ring From Hubby Una Rams: "Little Mrs Cutie"
- Actress and TV producer Ntando Duma showed off her stunning wedding ring on Instagram in a series of photos
- Ntando was alleged to have married Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani in a cosy and private traditional ceremony
- Following rumours that Ntando has tied the knot, her fans have been sending her congratulatory messages
Television actress and producer Ntando Duma recently showed off her stunning wedding ring.
Ntando Duma shows off stunning picture
Taking to her Instagram, Ntando posted photos of her stunning face, and her wedding ring took centre stage. She is allegedly married to Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani in a cosy and private traditional ceremony.
Ntando Duma has even changed her Instagram name to accommodate her new Mrs title after tying the knot recently. Her fans sent her congratulatory messages on her new nuptials.
Ntando says her relationship is peaceful
Previously, Ntando Duma spoke about how peaceful her relationship with Una Rams is.
"I'm literally in the most peaceful relationship with a partner who communicates everything with so much respect, kindness, love, and grace, and vice versa."
She has yet to reveal the name or face of her husband, but people have been connecting her with Rams.
Fans gush over Ntando Duma's cute face
This is how some people gushed over Ntando Duma.
lisamadibe shared:
"You are so beautiful 😍 glowing Mrs."
mmabee_vino hailed:
"No one keeps her relationship private like this, Mrs Cutey."
ayandathabethe said:
"Cutest Mrs I’ve ever seen."
mdabe_ms laughed:
"Glow until they suspect pregnancy 😂 and spread rumours."
wambo_mkhathini' gushed:
"I doubt the other hand would work ever again 😂🔥❤️but oh well, darling."
lindylee37 gushed:
"Your skin, mama, is skinning 😍😍 keep glowing. It suits you."
zanelepotelwa said:
"I love this face so much. You are just too perfect."
Ayanda Thabethe gets engaged, inside ceremony
In a previous report from Briefly News, presenter Ayanda Thabethe had a wistful engagement ceremony with her controversial businessman baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.
The personality showed off her engagement ring, and Mzansi could not believe how loaded Matsimbe is, looking at the carats in that diamond ring he got for Thabethe.
Source: Briefly News
