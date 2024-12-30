Ayanda Thabethe had a dreamy engagement ceremony with controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe

The TV personality first hinted at being engaged when she posted the engagement ring on her close friends

Mzansi was in awe at how loaded Matsimbe is, looking at the engagement ring he got for Thabethe

Ayanda Thabethe's engagement ceremony looked like a dream. Image: Oupa Bopape

Media darling Ayanda Thabethe closed the year off with a dreamy engagement ceremony to controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe.

This is how Ayanda Thabethe got engaged

SA TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe first announced her engagement strictly on her close friends on Instagram. She shared the engagement ring, and it looked stunning.

Mzansi remained in awe, looking at the businessman's high luxury taste in diamonds and cars.

At the venue, Thabethe was greeted by a big sign that stated, 'Marry me. ' Matsimbe went all out as he had a live band to compliment the ceremony's overall atmosphere, which was white floral themed.

In one of the slides, Thabethe gets emotional and kisses her fiance. Their children were also present at the venue.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the photos and videos on X.

Netizens react to Peter Matsimbe's engagement ring

This is how some people reacted to the video.

@girl_ntusi exclaimed:

"Yeyi, tha diamond. My Gosh!"

@leratomakhudu said:

"Chomi, you said he was married with kids, and I believed you."

@Burnerburnerac5 questioned:

"So what about his first wife? Isthembu?"

@Melo_Malebo stated:

"All desires are valid for a man with a full purse 🔥"

@tseepati asked:

"He is no longer wanted?"

@jawawa95 lauded:

"So lovely and peaceful."

@mokone_eddie asked:

"Heban, engagement? So, what is the wedding gonna be like? Loaded people shame."

@Reba0704 gushed:

"This is so beautiful. I love it."

@Zayen30 claimed:

"Will they do a break-up ceremony? That relationship will end before June next year."

@Pinkylee_cooper gushed:

"This Man had good intentions about Ayanda from the start. Congratulations to them."

