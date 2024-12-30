Inside Ayanda Thabethe's White Floral Themed Engagement Ceremony with Controversial Businessman
- Ayanda Thabethe had a dreamy engagement ceremony with controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe
- The TV personality first hinted at being engaged when she posted the engagement ring on her close friends
- Mzansi was in awe at how loaded Matsimbe is, looking at the engagement ring he got for Thabethe
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Media darling Ayanda Thabethe closed the year off with a dreamy engagement ceremony to controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe.
This is how Ayanda Thabethe got engaged
SA TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe first announced her engagement strictly on her close friends on Instagram. She shared the engagement ring, and it looked stunning.
Mzansi remained in awe, looking at the businessman's high luxury taste in diamonds and cars.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
At the venue, Thabethe was greeted by a big sign that stated, 'Marry me. ' Matsimbe went all out as he had a live band to compliment the ceremony's overall atmosphere, which was white floral themed.
In one of the slides, Thabethe gets emotional and kisses her fiance. Their children were also present at the venue.
Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the photos and videos on X.
Netizens react to Peter Matsimbe's engagement ring
This is how some people reacted to the video.
@girl_ntusi exclaimed:
"Yeyi, tha diamond. My Gosh!"
@leratomakhudu said:
"Chomi, you said he was married with kids, and I believed you."
@Burnerburnerac5 questioned:
"So what about his first wife? Isthembu?"
@Melo_Malebo stated:
"All desires are valid for a man with a full purse 🔥"
@tseepati asked:
"He is no longer wanted?"
@jawawa95 lauded:
"So lovely and peaceful."
@mokone_eddie asked:
"Heban, engagement? So, what is the wedding gonna be like? Loaded people shame."
@Reba0704 gushed:
"This is so beautiful. I love it."
@Zayen30 claimed:
"Will they do a break-up ceremony? That relationship will end before June next year."
@Pinkylee_cooper gushed:
"This Man had good intentions about Ayanda from the start. Congratulations to them."
Mama Joy and Papa Joy bust a few moves in wholesome video
In a previous report from Briefly News, sports fanatics Mama Joy and Papa Joy enjoyed some quality time together. The couple posted some heartwarming videos since Papa Joy's return from France to be with his wife on her special days.
Mzansi had quite a lot to say about Mama Joy's videos, saying their bond is undeniable.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za