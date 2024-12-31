Gogo Skhotheni took to her social media this week to announce the opening of her new nightclub, Cavo Lounge

The traditional healer also shared photos of her stunning venue and said that it's a dream come true

South Africans took to social media to drag the DJ and podcaster and revealed that they don't take seriously

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Gogo Skhotheni confirms her new nightclub. Images: @Gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni, real name Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng expanded her portfolio this week by becoming a nightclub owner.

The businesswoman also trended on social media in April 2024 when she launched her podcast called Venting on YouTube.

Motsoeneng thanked South Africans for supporting her podcast and discussed her feud with Gogo Maweni in the first episode.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi responds to the podcaster's new nightclub

The DJ and traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni took to her Instagram account on Monday, 30 December to announce the opening of her new nightclub.

She wrote: "Welcome to @club_cavo. What a journey! I always wanted to own a club now I am watching it unfold."

@BlackLckd replied:

"Bonke bavula amaclub (all of them are opening clubs)? I've never seen them invest in schools, clinics, libraries, or other community-driven spaces."

@BBK29_ said:

"So she's going to offer amadlozi mamlambo vodka and give ladies muthi to get a man on a VIP lounge for R10k each. I'm sure nobody will enter the door and not come back dead drunk and having amadlozi."

@Xhosa_Version wrote:

"This should be her business, not all these DJ things because she is very welcoming, a sweetheart and she has a good personality. You go girl."

@ZikhaliBandile said:

"I guess a club investment and gambling system is a fast way of making money in South Africa. We spent R7.7 billion on the 25th and 26th of December only and R1.1 trillion on gambling in 2024. I guess every artist will venture into night club though it's not sustainable."

@BlvckScvleOle responded:

"The most confused hun on earth, I can’t take this chick seriously."

Gogo Skhotheni and husband rekindle romance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November that Gogo Skhotheni and her husband, Monde Shange, are reportedly back together.

The on-and-off couple had social media buzzing when they posted pictures of each other on their social media pages.

A close friend of the couple revealed that the loss of their son might have brought them back together.

Source: Briefly News