DJ Gogo Skhotheni recently opened up about the launching of her new nightclub, Cavo Lounge.

The traditional healer recently shared photos of her new business opportunity on her Instagram and said that it's a dream come true

Her fans took to her social media this week to congratulate her latest venture and praised her for creating job opportunities

Gogo Skhotheni reveals her plans for her new nightclub. Images: @gogo_skhotheni

Reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni, real name Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng recently opened up about why she launched a nightclub.

The traditional healer reveals to TshisaLIVE that she ventured into clubbing because she figured it would resonate with her work as a DJ and bring people together.

"As a sangoma, I go around and pray for people. I've got a nduma where people can meet me, so this was a way of bringing people closer to my career where they will see me often,” she said.

Motsoeneng also expanded her portfolio in April 2024 when she launched her podcast called Venting on YouTube.

South Africans congratulate the DJ

The DJ and traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni took to her Instagram account on Monday, 30 December to announce the opening of her new nightclub.

Fans of the DJ and podcaster took to her comment section to congratulate her.

@MaphumyNollyk said:

"I just love somebody who doesn't limit herself. Listen you’re an inspiration to me. Well done Sthandwasam."

@busisiwe_simelane3 wrote:

"Aah Wena gogo uyakude ngempilo" (you are going far in life). You'll be a millionaire soon."

@angee4128 replied:

"Ayiiii Gogo. Congratulations you are a good example of faith."

@thulisilelindokuhle wrote:

"Can I be a cleaner at Club Cavo? Just to further my studies."

@tumilooms said:

"All God's blessing. Thank you for working hard and proving that women are ibogodo. You make us proud."

@th3ylove_rori replied:

"Congratulations mama ka Liyana. I hope good keep blessing you."

@angela1417 responded:

"Push Mme while at she's creating jobs bona Mme weee ."

Gogo Skhotheni mourns son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Skhotheni and her husband, Monde Shange, lost their son, Monde Shange Jr.

The traditional healer's child was hospitalised from birth and battled a life-threatening condition.

Skhotheni and Shange took to their Instagram pages to share an official statement confirming their son's passing on Monday, 2 September 2024.

