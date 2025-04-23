DJ Maphorisa failed to pitch for an event at Phola Sundays at an establishment called Scotch and Sofa

The event organiser, Zwelakhe Masango, is disgruntled, demands his money back from DJ Maphorisa

The Amapiano hitmaker is urged to release a statement addressing this, but Masango believes his image is already dented

DJ Maphorisa ditched the Phola Sundays event and the organiser is pulling a tantrum. Image: DJ Maphorisa

South African Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa failed to pitch for the Phola Sundays event. The organiser of the said event is calling him out and his demanding his refund.

DJ Maphorisa angeres event organiser

Phola Sundays was held at Scotch and Sofa in Daveyton, and he was allegedly paid for it. According to TshisaLIVE, the event organiser, Zwelakhe Masango, demands his money back from DJ Maphorisa for putting his establishment into disrepute.

"DJ Maphorisa dented my brand with his antics. Now people will never trust me with the events I hope to host. All the talks were successful before the event," he said.

He added that they made payments to Phori, and he even released his gig guide with the event mentioned on the flyer. "What he did on Sunday, I might not recover from it. He has killed my brand. We have engaged with his team for clarity," he further said.

DJ Maphorisa ditches another event in Daveyton

Phori's team reportedly agreed to release a statement following his no-show. However, Masango believes this will not change anything.

"The damage has been done. We want our refund,” he said sternly.

This would not be the first time DJ Maphorisa failed to show up at a gig in Daveyton. He apparently did the same at an event in March. This has instilled some fear among organisers, who feel that Phori might not want to perform in the area.

In the statement they shared on their social media page, the establishment thanked other DJs for showing up and doing their part. They mentioned that Phori failed to communicate properly with them despite changing the timeslots to fit his busy schedule.

DJ Maphorisa ditched the Phola Sundays event. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Kelvin Momo slammed for not showing up to event

Just recently, Kelvin Momo was the latest celebrity to not show up at an event, this time in Zambia. He did the noble act of explaining his story by releasing a statement:

"We regret to inform fans and stakeholders that Kelvin Momo was unable to attend the scheduled performance in Zambia due to unforeseen logistics. On the day of the event, Kelvin Momo was in Limpopo, South Africa.

"Despite all efforts, there wasn't sufficient time for him to catch his flight to Zambia. This unfortunate timing made it impossible for him to make it to the event as planned," he wrote.

DJ Maphorisa shares snippet of new project

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa has two new projects coming up on 28 March 2025. Phori shared snippets and an AI-generated video on Instagram.

SA is excited for the shows, and many are hoping for collaborations with Young Stunna and Scott Maphuma and his other frequent collaborators.

