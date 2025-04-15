Incarcerated Kwaito singer Brickz Mabrigado trended after a video of him singing with a choir went viral

The Sweety Ma Baby singer was sentenced to 15 years for the rape of his teenage niece in 2013

As part of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) rehabilitation programme, the singer joined a church choir

Brickz resurfaces following a video of him singing with a prison choir. Image: News24

Source: Instagram

Kwaito singer Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu went viral again following a video of him singing with his choir mates in prison.

Brickz is still a member of a prison choir

Brickz has already spent eight years of his 15-year prison sentence at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Sunninghill. The former star is convicted of rape and was sentenced in 2017.

In 2019, he decided to commit to a church choir called The Worship Sounds of Leeuwkop Correctional Centre Choir, located in the prison, as a form of rehabilitation.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted the latest video of Brickz singing with the men, and he wore a different attire than the rest. The page noted that some people see this as a tactic to get an early release:

"Some people praised the apparent transformation and suggested such programs are essential to inmate reform. However, not all responses were positive. Critics questioned the authenticity of Ndlovu’s rehabilitation, with some speculating that his participation in the choir could be a strategic move to improve his chances of parole."

Mzansi debates Brickz's singing video

Social media users are seemingly in support of Brickz's efforts to show that he has been rehabilitated. Some people are wondering when he will be released since he has already allegedly served more than half of his sentence.

Convicted Kwaito star Brickz is still with the prison choir. Image: MdnNewss

Source: Twitter

Peeps are showing support for the singer, who has repeatedly maintained his apparent innocence in the rape case.

@Koala1256746 said:

"At least he is about to get out."

@Busang_leziaa shared:

"Being behind the walls is not for the faint hearted, it's either the walls swallow you or you swallow them to avoid self destruction into nonsense like gang related things. Positivity is cringy to people with trauma and miserable life so."

@alferzw argued:

"This one deserves parole for sho. If he is indeed innocent like he maintains, we surely have a problem in our society."

@kingscelo_05 responded:

"Wow, three years left. He deserves a parole now. Jub and Oscar didn't finish their sentenced while they committed murder, why does Brickz not get parole?"

@biccapital replied:

"Good for him. He must be there in prison, though, and serve his sentence and sing inside there all he wants. All the best to him."

Brickz's son joins music industry despite father's wishes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Brickz's son, Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, wants to make a name for himself in the music industry. This is despite his father's wishes, who does not want him exposed to the industry.

Cleopas celebrated a year in the music industry. He started out as a DJ and then became a producer. He goes by the stage name Google Da DJ, and his career choices landed him on his father's wrong side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News