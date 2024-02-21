Kwaito star Brickz was denied parole and special remission as he didn't qualify for them

The star is said to be awaiting freedom as he still believes that he is innocent of the crime he was charged for

Many netizens shared on social media that Brickz should remain in prison as he is not remorseful for the crime he committed

Kwaito Star Brickz was denied parole and a special remission. Image: @brickzmabrigado

Convicted Kwaito star Brickz Mabrigado is still a long way from being released from prison. The star was recently denied freedom after his hope of being free.

Brickz denied parole and special remission

The 42-year-old Kwaito star stirred controversy on social media after reports were shared that he still stands on being innocent of the crime he committed. In 2022, an influencer backed Brickz for an early release from prison after he was convicted of sexual assault his niece in 2017.

Recently, Brickz, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, was denied parole and a special remission as he didn't qualify for them. According to ZiMoja, a reliable source said:

"He still believes that he is innocent, that he was set up and that he didn't rape anyone. As much as he pretends to be strong, being in prison has taken its toll on him."

The source also revealed that Brickz felt that he was being punished for a crime that he didn't do and that he hopes to be released so that he can pick up pieces of life:

"He's hoping that he will get out soon, so he can put back the pieces of his life. He keeps talking about the plans he has when he gets outside."

However, the Department of Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo shared with the publication that the star is still far from being released:

"Sexual offenders are outside the list of those to benefit. Inmates can only be considered for parole placement after serving a minimum detention period."

SA wants Brickz to remain in prison

After the news and gossip page MDNews posted about the star being denied parole, many netizens shared that he must rot in jail and not be released.

@Okuhle_CFM wrote:

"He still maintains he's innocent? I have so many questions."

@Kgopotso_Pule said:

"They do the crime but never want to do the time. Let him rot in there. Your own wife would not open a case against you for r*ping her niece if it wasn’t true."

@Sandiso__N shared:

"He doesn't deserve to be out. The trauma he gave her niece will be forever. So I don't see the need for him to get out."

@olusegun04 commented:

"Let him stay there. Where are you going?"

@MelShongwe888 tweeted:

"He is not remorseful."

@AmuFloyd wrote:

"He must relax and serve his time."

@SimthoBiyela mentioned:

"Rapists don't deserve special remission or parole for that matter, he must stay there until that 15 years is finished."

