A controversial social media influencer has caused his latest stir on the timeline after advocating for Kwaito star Brickz's parole

@ChrisExcel102 drew a correlation between Brickz and other entertainers who've previously been convicted of committing a crime

The influencer's remarks struck a chord with Twitter users, who flooded the tweep's mentions to put contrasting points across

Local social media influencer @ChrisExcel102 has done what he does best on Mzansi's busy Twitter streets – cause a frenzy. This time, it has everything to do with musician Brickz's reported early release from behind bars.

The disgraced Kwaito star, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, was found guilty of the 2013 rape of his then minor relative, now 25, at his rented house in Northgate, Johannesburg.

A controversial social media influencer has voiced his support for rape convicted Kwaito star Brickz. Image; @mwelimasilela

Source: Twitter

In 2017, Brickz was sentenced to serve 15 years for his crime at the Krugersdorp Prison. Fast forward five years later, and unsubstantiated rumours swirling on social media suggest Brickz may soon be a free man, despite serving less than half of his initial term of incarceration.

According to Section 73(4) of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998, prisoners can be placed under correctional supervision or on parole before the term of their imprisonment expires. Such an early release will be subject to conditions of community corrections determined by a court or the parole board.

Bias societal standards

The aim of setting such requirements is to allow individuals subject to community corrections to lead a socially responsible and crime-free life during their sentence period and in future.

In his tweet, the influencer compared the furore surrounding Brickz to other media personalities, including Jub Jub and Somizi, who've both previously been convicted of committing a crime.

The tweet read:

"Jub Jub only did five of his 25 years after killing four kids! Somizi was accused of abuse, and he's still doing shows. Bujy panel beat Boity [but] he's still getting gigs. If these people are fit to have [TV] shows, we must keep the same energy also with Brickz. Let's not sound woke," read the tweet.

Locals were expectedly vocal on the timeline, debating the rationale behind the claims and presenting their own viewpoints on the matter. The tweet attracted more than 9 200 likes, 1 400 retweets and almost 300 comments.

Saffas vocal on the timeline

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@CbuuFakude wrote:

"DJ fresh and his friend were fired because some women accuse them of rape. Sjava was almost destroyed because he was accused of the same thing. Zola was destroyed years ago because of a woman who spread lies about him. That's all I'm saying."

@asanda_teedow said:

"Whoever thinks Brickz needs a break is what's wrong with the society. The guy's a convicted rapist. He used his power as a man to force himself on a woman. Jub Jub made a mistake. Somizi's case wasn't proven. As for Bujy, angaz. But being a convicted rapist is unforgivable. PERIOD."

@LeratoN_ added:

"They pick and choose who to stay mad at. I was surprised by the way simps, fake feminists and the toxic LGBTQ came at Brickz but were dead silent on Somizi and Bujy."

Disgraced musician trends after video shows him singing in jail

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Brickz trended on social media after a tweep shared a video of the disgraced star singing in jail.

In the clip, the Kwaito musician leads a prison choir in song. He is wearing his full orange prison uniform in the video. The choir was shooting a music video, it seems. Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the footage.

Some people praised Brickz for joining the prison choir while others said they miss him. Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user, @Neliswa_shezi05, commented:

"Imagine adding DJ Fresh and Euphonik, this would be a banger."

