Singer Zandie Khumalo shared a video of herself and her friends dancing to Big Nuz's Ngeke Ngivume

Kelly Khumalo's sister uploaded the clip amid being dragged for reportedly trying to testify confidentially in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

South Africans are enraged by Khumalo's latest video and they continue to hurl insults at her

Even though her social media posts are allegedly used as "evidence" in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Zandie Khumalo still shares controversial posts.

Zandie Khumalo has been criticised for partying with friends while Senzo Meyiwa's trial is ongoing. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

On 17 May 2023, Khumalo took to Instagram to share a video of herself having fun and singing along to Big Nuz's Ngeke Ngivume. This comes after her name topped Twitter trends as people called her out for allegedly wanting to testify of camera, reported The South African.

Zandie Khumalo pays no mind to the shade she's getting online, keeps on dancing

Judging by the video, it seemed like Zandie paid no mind to the harsh drags as she jammed with other people in the room. Even Khumalo's caption hinted that she was sure the court would grant her request.

"Ngeke Ngivume Never ever in your life get into a fight you are not sure you can win ❤️"

Mzansi slams Zandie Khumalo for partying amid Senzo Meywa trial controversy

People couldn't comment since Zandie disabled her Instagram comments feature. However, a few people took to Twitter to express their views.

Some peeps were startled by the number of people who partied with the singer, and others warned Zandie about the implications of continuing to post while the Senzo Meyiwa trial is ongoing.

@thabile941 said:

"People are brave They’re still partying with Zandi Khumalo? Yho! It can never be me."

@Yemaya33642333 shared:

"After a while, she will realise these are not her friends. True friends ground and call each out."

@Bonnza383773 posted:

"It will end in tears."

Kelly Khumalo reportedly shades Zandie Khumalo after requesting to testify privately

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Zandie Khumalo taking a stand at the Senzo Meyiwa trial sparked speculation about her relationship with her sister, Kelly Khumalo.

According to ZAlebs, Kelly shaded Zandie after she received a lot of backlash on social media for seeking to testify without the media's presence.

