Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Zandie Khumalo Parties Amid TEstimony Controversy, Mzansi Slams Kelly Khumalo’s Sister
- Singer Zandie Khumalo shared a video of herself and her friends dancing to Big Nuz's Ngeke Ngivume
- Kelly Khumalo's sister uploaded the clip amid being dragged for reportedly trying to testify confidentially in the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- South Africans are enraged by Khumalo's latest video and they continue to hurl insults at her
PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!
Even though her social media posts are allegedly used as "evidence" in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Zandie Khumalo still shares controversial posts.
On 17 May 2023, Khumalo took to Instagram to share a video of herself having fun and singing along to Big Nuz's Ngeke Ngivume. This comes after her name topped Twitter trends as people called her out for allegedly wanting to testify of camera, reported The South African.
Lady Zamar: Mzansi refuses to buy her merch after accusing Sjava of sexual assault, "We haven't forgotten"
Zandie Khumalo pays no mind to the shade she's getting online, keeps on dancing
Judging by the video, it seemed like Zandie paid no mind to the harsh drags as she jammed with other people in the room. Even Khumalo's caption hinted that she was sure the court would grant her request.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"Ngeke Ngivume Never ever in your life get into a fight you are not sure you can win ❤️"
Mzansi slams Zandie Khumalo for partying amid Senzo Meywa trial controversy
People couldn't comment since Zandie disabled her Instagram comments feature. However, a few people took to Twitter to express their views.
Some peeps were startled by the number of people who partied with the singer, and others warned Zandie about the implications of continuing to post while the Senzo Meyiwa trial is ongoing.
Bonang Matheba sends social media abuzz with hilarious claim: "I speak IsiZulu now", Mzansi left in stitches
@thabile941 said:
"People are brave They’re still partying with Zandi Khumalo? Yho! It can never be me."
@Yemaya33642333 shared:
"After a while, she will realise these are not her friends. True friends ground and call each out."
@Bonnza383773 posted:
"It will end in tears."
Kelly Khumalo reportedly shades Zandie Khumalo after requesting to testify privately
In related stories, Briefly News reported that Zandie Khumalo taking a stand at the Senzo Meyiwa trial sparked speculation about her relationship with her sister, Kelly Khumalo.
According to ZAlebs, Kelly shaded Zandie after she received a lot of backlash on social media for seeking to testify without the media's presence.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News