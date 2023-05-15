A witness in the controversial Senzo Meyiwa trial has reportedly requested for their testimony not to be broadcast

Many people suspected it was Zandie Khumalo since she previously stated that she was in Johannesburg to prove her innocence

Mzansi also slammed Zandie, saying she had no right to demand preferential treatment while other witnesses were probed in public

The plot in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has thickened as Zandie Khumalo allegedly requested that her testimony not be televised.

Zandie Khumalo has received backlash after reportedly requesting to testify off-camera in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: Anesh Debiky/Getty Images and @zandie_khumalo_gumede

According to ZAlebs, the controversial murder case commenced again on 15 May, and witnesses are expected to testify throughout the week. However, a well-known witness requested that their testimony not be made public.

On Twitter, SABC News journalist @KingKAzania said:

"The witness is a well known personality. She has to perform in public from time to time. If these proceedings are carried live there’s a possibility the public form perception and her life may be in danger. So it's firstly about her safety. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa"

Is Zandie Khumalo the Senzo Meyiwa trial's witness who requested that her testimony not be broadcast?

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been of public knowledge for almost a decade, and many peeps chimed in on the 2014 murder. As Zandie and her sister Kelly Khumalo were both present on that fateful day, they received harsh criticism from Mzansi.

ZAlebs further said that the backlash was because Zandie and Kelly made conflicting statements about what happened before Senzo died, and many people wanted them to be grilled in court.

The South African reported recently that Zandie piqued everyone's interest when she suggested in an Instagram post that she would take the stand to prove her innocence. However, days after the post went viral, news sources stated that a specific witness had asked to testify in private.

How did Mzandi react to Zandie Khumalo reportedly asking to testify in private?

People blasted the singer claiming that no is out to harm her, and added that it was unfair to other witnesses to ask for special treatment.

@Itsscharlotte12 said:

"If the public wanted to harm Zandi Khumalo, they would have done that 8 Years ago. #senzomeyiwatrial"

@_simplyenny shared:

"Judge Maumela should refuse to treat Zandi like a princess. Her testimony must be recorded like the rest of the witnesses. She is not special. #SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

@phume22 posted:

"Zandi Khumalo must not annoy us. She and her sister were running their mouths on different media platforms about the events of the day Senzo was killed. Suddenly, she doesn’t want a live broadcast of her testimony because she fears for her life. "

@Don_El_Savage also said:

"Zandi, we don’t care about you. We want justice. Tell the truth, and we'll move on. #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@TeeTouchza wrote:

"If they agree to Zandi's terms of not being recorded, then all the witnesses will want the same thing. #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@SiboneloNdlovu_ added:

"Zandi must stop this nonsense. Why is she refusing to give a live testimony if she has nothing to hide? #SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

Witness says Kelly Khumalo refused to give Senzo Meyiwa’s family his belongings, testimony divides Mzansi

In related stories, Briefly News reported Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala shared riveting testimony about singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo.

The state's fourth witness told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that after Meyiwa's death, Khumalo, the soccer star's then-girlfriend, refused to hand over his belongings to his family.

On Twitter, South Africans were divided by Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony.

Briefly News