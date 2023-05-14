It appears Moja Love and Jub Jub have set aside their legal battle and will continue working together

Reports claim Jub Jub, who was abruptly fired, has resumed his hosting duties on the popular Uyajola 9/9

Viewers of the show are excited to see the TV presenter and rapper exposing cheaters across the country

Molemo Katleho Maarohanye known as Jub Jub got his job back as the host of Uyajola 9/9. Jub Jub is reportedly busy shooting the upcoming season of the show.

This comes after Moja Love fired the star for allegedly insulting his female business partner Keabetswe Mokoena, reported ZAlebs.

Jub Jub allegedly sues Moja Love for nearly R100 000

In retaliation, Jub Jub sued the channel for R 72 million and also claimed he had not been paid his January salary, estimated to be around R500 000.

According to Sunday World, the head of the channel at Moja Love Bokani Moyo confirmed his return and said filming is underway. He also refuted claims that the musician was fired.

"Remember, productions go on a break, and once they return, the talent is contracted again, depending on a number of factors determined by the channel’s management. Jub Jub never left. Uyajola was on a break, and now that we have started filming, he is working again.

Fans of Uyajola 9/9 thrilled about Jub Jub's return

Siyabonga Rasmeni said:

"They couldn't handle it when he said he was going to sue them millions now they bringing him back."

Bongani Mthembu wrote:

"Jub Jub puts that vra va va vum spice to that show. Other presenters no matter how much they tried don't even come close to him."

Ipeleng Molusi stated:

"They had better bring him back, they need him vele."

Snothile Lorenzo added:

"I think now forth I should be on my best behaviour."

Tshepiso Monageng-Ramphaphana

"Best news from Channel 157 so far."

