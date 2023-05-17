Former advocate Malesela Teffo once again annoyed the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Teffo tried to address Judge Tshifiwa Maumela and alleged that he had instructions from Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso

The disgraced advocate's antics in court GOT Mzansi talking with some people saying they're tired of his behaviour

PRETORIA - Disgraced advocate Malesela Teffo disrupted proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial again.

Teffo stood up in court and tried to get an audience with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, claiming that he had been given instructions by the late Bafana Bafana soccer star's brother, Sifiso.

Malesela Teffo ordered to sit down by Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela

In a clip shared by Newzroom Afrika, Teffo approached the mic and asked the judge if he could speak to him about a matter that affects the Meyiwa family.

Visibly annoyed by his request, Maumela told the disbarred advocate that he would not give Teffo his time because he had a ruling to make. The ruling concerns a state witness's request to bar the media from recording her testimony, SABC News reported.

The judge refused to hear what Teffo had to say and told him that he was disrupting court proceedings.

"You are disturbing court, please sit down, or I will order that you be taken out. You are disturbing us," said Maumela.

Teffo continued speaking despite Maumela's threat and argued that the judge was depriving people affected by the trial. Maumela told Teffo that he was being rude by interrupting court because time was of the essence.

Maumela and Teffo have been at odds with each for quite some time and their beef seems to be intensifying.

South Africans have mixed reactions to Malesela Teffo disrupting Senzo Meyiwa trial

@LufunoMathunzi said:

"My guy is back, but I am suspecting that we might need to send him for mental observations at Weskoppies nje. This can't be normal. His love for attention is out of this world."

@PMuzamb said:

"Something is wrong with advocate Teffo. Maybe he was re-admitted to the bar."

@JaniceLovesZoey said:

"I don't think he is OK in the head that one, lol."

@Ulwazi_amandla said:

"What’s with these two vele? Seems like they need a boxing match to settle their beef."

@king_damane said:

"Teffo is wasting time and acting like a child."

