Thabo Bester's advocate's attempt to poke holes in his client's identity has raised eyebrows

Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela argued that the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court was not 100 per cent sure that his client was the Facebook sexual offender

The magistrate did not buy Pela's argument and dismissed it, claiming it was misplaced

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's lawyer attempted to throw a spanner in the works at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court by questioning his client's identity.

While Bester appeared virtually from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela argued that the court wasn't sure it had the right person answering for the prison break matter.

Thabo Bester's lawyer argues court doesn't know true identity of his client

The lawyer claimed that there was nothing on record that verified his client's identity.

Pela said:

"There is nothing except for a purported death certificate and a J88 that proves that the accused is Thabo Bester."

He added that the death certificate had a home affairs stamp and called on the department to prove that the accused was, in fact, Bester.

The lawyer's argument stems from the fact that Bester is a virtual ghost in the home affairs database and could only be identified through his jail records, News24 reported.

Bloemfontein court magistrate dismisses Thabo Bester's lawyer's argument

Pela's argument fell flat, with Magistrate Motlhlo Khabisi questioning why the court should believe it has the wrong person.

The lawyer tried to argue that the court doubted Bester's lover, Dr Nanphamagudumana's identity and made her remove her mask to be sure, TimesLIVE reported.

Magistrate Khabisi dismissed Pela's argument, claiming it was misplaced.

South Africans question Thabo Bester's lawyer's competence

Similar to the magistrate, South Africans aren't buying Pela's argument, and many have challenged the lawyer to prove his client is not Bester to put the matter to bed.

Below are some comments.

Brazo Walekhosi Brazo slammed:

"The lawyer is just a clown!"

Eric Peters asked:

"What is this lawyer smoking? He should show us the real Bester."

Simpiwe Peter claimed:

"This lawyer and Teffo are in the same WhatsApp group... He's playing mind games."

Tlhogi Matlhare insisted:

"Fingerprints never change, even after 50 years. This one is Bester."

Nomathemba Dalasile added:

"He knows the man and he knows he's guilty so he's trying to divert attention."

James Saltana pointed out:

"It’s a lousy argument, the court has his fingerprints when he was sentenced and detained at Mangaung."

Motlatsi Liefo asked:

"So wena representative, who is your client?"

