Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi gave members of the portfolio committee a briefing on Thabo Bester's identification

Motsoaledi revealed that the convict's DNA samples taken over a decade ago were never tested by the police

SA citizens on social media were unimpressed with the police and Home Affairs' handling of Bester's identity

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Aaron Motsoaledi said the Department of Home Affairs did not sanction a DNA test on Thabo Bester. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones and Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, said his department did not authorize for Thabo Bester's DNA samples to be tested.

Motsoaledi informed Parliament's Portfolio Committee that in 2012 the sexual offender and murder DNA was not tested by the police because he pleaded guilty to all charges.

The minister added that because Bester admitted his guilt, the process of proving his identity was stopped, reported SABCNews.

"While the police were processing it, Bester admitted guilt and accepted everything, together with the documents the police were bringing on the r*pe. So that process was not continued with us, but a sample is in there.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Thabo Bester has no form of identification

According to EWN, Motsoaledi said to the committee that Bester has never been issued an identity number and passport by the department in his entire life.

Citizens discuss the issues surrounding Bester's identification

Kika Masentle Silva said:

"Home Affairs must rest Thabo ke my friend."

Omubanda Katumba asked:

"How can someone stay in prison without documents? Horror Home Affairs. "

Linda Stapelberg van Zyl mentioned:

"Well now is a good time to process the sample and register him. Not sure what you are waiting for."

Jordan Putin stated:

"He is from Djibouti but they won't tell the truth, all fraudsters have IDs."

Lavender Xavier Otis posted:

"Here we go again with the circus. Like I said before, Motsoaledi and DHA is not make sure."

Matshiane Samsam asked:

"Are we sure we are safe under the ANC government Mr Aaron?"

Thabo Bester: Video of Dr Nandipha Magumana’s mother crying in court garners SA’s sympathy: “Uxolo Mama”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that footage of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's mother breaking down at the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court on the April 17 has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

The woman can be seen in the clip staring at her daughter and husband, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, who are charged with helping Thabo Bester's prison escape on May 3, 2022, among other crimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News