The infamous Facebook sexual offender Thabo Bester will have a different day in court

The Department of Corrections Services applied for Bester to have a virtual appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

The rest of the accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape case will appear in court physically for bail proceedings

Bloemfontein - While many South Africans have been anticipating Thabo Bester's court appearance, the acting chief magistrate has confirmed that Bester will not physically appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The infamous Facebook sexual offender and murderer will instead have a virtual day in the docks on Tuesday, 16 May.

Correctional Services Department applies for virtual hearing because of security risk concerns

The Department of Correctional Services applied to have Bester appear virtually last week.

According to eNCA reporter Silindelo Masikane, sources claim that there were concerns about the security risks posed by transporting Bester from Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Facility to court.

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the murder charge against Bester, the convicted criminal will still face multiple charges, including fraud, defeating the ends of justice, escaping, and violating a body.

Thabo Bester and Co-accused to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

It will be a jampacked day in the Bloem court as all of the accused in the Thabo Bester escape case will be making an appearance.

Former G4S employees Seneho Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotoa and Natassja Jansen with reappear for a continuation of bail proceedings, TimesLIVE reported.

Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will also appear in court for her formal bail application.

South Africa cracks jokes about Thabo Bester's virtual court appearance

Below are some comments:

@Phaks1987

"How much do you think his convoy to Bloemfontein costs?"

@arsenio_madala joked:

"They won't be singing happy birthday to him this time, though."

@Mbojunior999 complained:

"We wanted to see the meeting with the doctor"

@shimane_m added:

"So they aren't taking any chances on dis one."

@just_carol8 asked:

"How sure will everyone be that he is actually in prison?? With all the drama he has done with virtual meetings, claiming to be somewhere he was not ‍♀️"

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s glow-up behind bars explained by Department of Correctional Services

In another story, Briefly News reported that disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been turning heads with how good she looks for someone in jail.

In contrast to her first court appearances, where she insisted on wearing masks to conceal her face, Dr Nandipha now boldly shows off her appearance with nails, hair and makeup freshly done.

Dr Nandipha's prison glow-up has raised eyebrows, with many questioning how a prison inmate can access beauty services while behind bars.

