The Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria has removed Malesela Teffo from the roll of legal practitioners

This comes after multiple complaints were made against Teffo,who is a former legal representative of suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Teffo has been accused of disrespecting judges and even taking money from clients, and not fulfilling his role

PRETORIA - Advocate Malesela Teffo has been disbarred from the roll of legal practitioners in South Africa and stripped of his title as a legal representative.

Advocate Malesela Teffo is no longer allowed to practice as a legal practitioner. Images: @GJKM_9085 & @GetrudeM

Teffo represented accused number one to four during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before he abruptly withdrew from the case, reports SABC News.

The Legal Regulator filed 22 complaints at the Gauteng High Court in relation to Teffo's behaviour in the Meyiwa trial and other cases.

According to eNCA reporter, Teffo has been ordered to hand over all his qualifications and is not allowed to practice law again. Teffo has been accused of disrespecting judges, taking money from clients without delivering services and even using foul language in court.

The former lawyer also made serious allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele when he was arrested earlier this year in court. The court found such allegations serious and very disappointing for a law official.

Here's what South Africans have to say:

@kennyleluma said:

"Let The meltdown of Twitter LLB start...We told you that Teffo does not qualify to be an advocate."

@Singlelove1234 said:

"But you guys paraded Adv Teffo (Sorry not advocate anymore) to deal with this case! Kanti, what happened to your legal counsel now that he is disbarred? "

@Bakoenamanoto1 said:

“Teffo is an embarrassment to the legal profession because he has used the tragedy of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to build a profile for himself.” - Juju"

