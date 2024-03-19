The South African Police Service allegedly obtained a confession from the latest suspect arrested in connection to Joslin Smith's disappearance

Lourentia Lombaard allegedly confessed to the police, and she made this revelation when she appeared in court on 18 March

South Africans were devastated and were at pains to know where Joslin Smith was and if she was still alive

Mzansi is angry that the state does not want to reveal information about the confession made by the latest suspect in Joslin Smith's disappearance. Images: @GaytonMK/X and Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE – The latest suspect to be arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith confessed and told the police everything. The police, however, are mum on the details of the confession. South Africans were devastated and wanted their minds to be put at ease.

Joslin Smith's disappearance suspect confessed

According to IOL, the State revealed that Lourentia Lombaard told the South African Police Service everything about her involvement in Joslin's disappearance. She was arrested on 15 March and was charged with kidnapping and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

When Lombaard appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrates Court, she turned around and, addressing the gallery, said she told the police everything. Although the State confirmed that Lombaard confessed, they did not reveal the details of her confession.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, and two others were arrested for Joslin's disappearance

Kelly and Appollis abandoned their bail application, and the fourth suspect, Phumza Sigaqa, was let go because no evidence could be found against her

Lombaard was arrested as another suspect and has already appeared in court

South Africans torn about Joslin's disappearance

Netizens on Facebook were impatient with the case and were frustrated that Joslin's whereabouts were still unknown.

Jasmien Barron said:

"This child has been missing for an entire month already. All suspects have been arrested, and nobody says where Joslin is?"

Faith Smith said:

"The police could be covering someone higher up, and maybe some of them too."

Joan Gloria Dianne Damonze asked:

"It's sad, but who's playing who here?"

Nazim Louw said:

"Looks like there's a lot of people involved in this case."

Tammy Solomons said:

"This saga needs to end. Like, seriously!"

Phumza Sigaqa feels unsafe after being accused of Joslin's disappearance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Phumza Sigaqa denied that she was ever a sangoma.

She was released after the State could find no evidence against her to tie her to Joslin's disappearance.

Sigaqa revealed that she had to change locations for her family's safety and does not feel safe enough to walk about freely.

