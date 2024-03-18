A 31-year-old woman arrested for the Joslin Smith disappearance has been charged with trafficking in person and kidnapping after she appeared in Vredenburg Magistrates Court

The suspect is the fifth suspect to be arrested, and her case was postponed to 25 March for bail information

South Africans prayed that her arrest would yield information about Joslin Smith's whereabouts

Mzansi is worried that with each arrest, Joslin's life may be in more danger. Images: Bill Oxford and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – A 31-year-old woman appeared in Vredenburg Magistrates Court for the disappearance of Joslin Smith. The woman's case was postponed to 25 March, and she has been remanded in custody.

Woman charged for Joslin Smith's disappearance

According to TimesLIVE, Lorentia Lombard appeared in court and was charged with trafficking in persons for exploitation and kidnapping. Lombard's arrest followed Phumza Sigaqa's release after the state could not find any evidence against her. She was arrested alongside Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

The South African Police Service arrested Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, Steveno Van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa

The four appeared in court, and except Sigaqa, all three abandoned their bail application

The case against Siqaga was dropped after the state could find no evidence against her

South Africans demand more information from suspects

South Africans on Facebook weighed in on the suspect's arrests and wondered if she would also reveal more details.

Melody Botha said:

"Another person arrested, and yet the truth is still hidden. A child is being deprived of her freedom or, God forbid, the opportunity to be laid to rest and sent off with love. My heart, soul, and being cannot grasp this cruelty."

Sharmaine Kidson said:

"And so the number of suspects grows at Joslin's expense. Now we must waste taxpayers' money to feed and care for them."

Maya Sukdeo said:

"Every day wasted is detrimental to Joslin's wellbeing."

Community allegedly tried to assault Kelly Smith and Jacquin Appollis

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the community of Saldanha Bay allegedly tried to assault Kelly Smith and her boyfriend.

The community allegedly blamed them for Joslin's disappearance and planned to attack them. The SAPS intervened and took them to a safe place.

