Dr Nandi Magudumana was reportedly attacked in her prison cell on Sunday afternoon

The violent attack on the disgraced doctor has been a long time coming, according to her lawyer, Machini Motloung

Magudumana's lawyer believes that their concerns about her safety in prison have been ignored

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Nandi Magudumana was a victim of assault in jail. Images: Gallo Images/ Frikkie Kapp and Juan Camilo Berna

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE – Dr Nandi Magudumana has reportedly been assaulted in prison by two inmates. According to Magudumana'syears' lawyer, Machini Motloung, the doctor was accosted in her cell at a women's prison in Kroonstad, Free State, yesterday on 17 March. Motloung claims that he learned of this information while trying to check on her and struggled to reach her.

Magudumana assaulted in prison

Speaking to eNCA, Motloung said that two inmates assaulted Magudumana, one being a sangoma and another an allegedly mentally impaired inmate.

Motloung claims that the assault was premeditated because there have been threats of violence towards Magudumana for a very long time. The lawyer claims that no one took the reports of these threats seriously. Read the tweet here:

South Africans not surprised

Netizens remarked that prison life is rough and were not shocked by the incident.

Taylor X said:

"There is no royal treatment in prison from prisoners unless you got all the money for protection. Otherwise, it's a dog-eat-dog world in there."

Kgopotso Thobejane said:

"Assaults in prison occur all day, every day. Why are we hearing about this particular one?"

Some thought she was not telling the truth

Lu said:

"We know her plan. Everything she does, we've seen it in the movies before."

Allan said:

"She will escape again."

Edmund Sebetsa said:

"She's learned from Thabo Bester how to manipulate the system."

Nandipha Magudumana threatens to take Showmax to court over Thabo Bester documentary

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Nandi Magudumana threatened to take Showmax to court to prevent it from airing the Thabo Beter documentary.

Showman announced that it will air a docuseries called Tracking Thabo Bester, which premiered on 15 March.

Showmax told Briefly News that despite the legal action, the series will still be aired.

Source: Briefly News