Dr Nandipha Magudumana's appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court was delayed after she fainted

She was supposed to appear with her other co-accused for helping Thabo Bester escape from prison

Netizens are not falling for the news and claim that these are tricks that she has under her sleeve

Dr Nandipha Magudumana allegedly collapsed in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court holding cells. Image: Gallo Images/Frikkie Kapp

Dr Nandipha Magudumana allegedly fainted in the holding cells of the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 October. She and 11 co-accused were set to appear in court, but the proceedings were delayed after Magudumana passed collapsed.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana allegedly collapses

Although it is unclear why, Magudumana's lawyer went to check up on her, and an ambulance was reportedly called after she allegedly passed out. It's unclear whether the proceedings will continue as they were delayed for an hour due to the alleged collapsing of Dr Magudumana.

Magudumana and her co-accused include her father and ten others who helped Facebook abuser and convicted murderer Thabo Bester escape the Mangaung prison in November 2022. Less than a year later, the two were caught in Tanzania and were arrested this year.

According to TimesLive, she applied for bail, and her bail application was denied as the judge ruled that she failed to give satisfactory reasons why she must be released on bail. @AdvoBarryRoux posted the news on X (formerly Twitter). Catch the tweet here.

Mzansi reacts to 'collapse'

Netizens did not fall for her apparent collapse and called her out.

Sam Matsoso warned:

“Don’t take her to the hospital.”

Okuhle-Content for Men remarked:

“Fainting pills worked.”

Elikem added:

“Next thing, she’s diagnosed with a disease and must be released from jail.”

Kamo BUCCANEER laughed.

“Reality is starting to kick in. We want something bigger than fainting now.”

Director wrote:

“The plot has begun. We await the second episode of Prison Break.”

Sabza 1KZN was amazed.

“Why is this breaking news? Nandipha is a qualified doctor. I’m sure she knows what to do when someone’s fainted.”

SK:wa:muvenda commented:

“Why not call Dr Matthew to help her?”

Lehlogonolo Shadung lacked pity.

“It’s difficult to feel sorry for Dr Nandipha Magudumana. While it may be true that she’s not feeling well, it won’t be a shock to find out that she’s making up the whole thing.”

Nandi Magudumana claims she's been abused

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana claimed powerful families abused her.

She issued a statement from Bizzah Makhele Correctional Centre, where she is being held and alleged that government officials and influential families are abusing her.

She also reportedly claimed that she suffered emotional, financial and sexual abuse from powerful men.

