DJ Black Coffee recently solidified his status as one of the greatest DJs globally with a massive gig in the USA, playing for thousands

Fans praised him on social media, calling him a goat and celebrating him for making South Africa proud

The video of his performance shared online showcased him performing in front of a huge crowd, further highlighting his international acclaim

DJ Black Coffee cemented his goat status after his recent gig in the United States of America. The Grammy Award-winning star played for thousands, and Mzansi can't help but be proud of him.

DJ Black Coffee flies the SA flag high in the US

Internationally acclaimed South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee just proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest DJs in the world. The star recently performed for a huge crowd in the US.

The video shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X shows DJ Black Coffee doing what he does best in front of thousands. The post's caption read:

"Black Coffee playing in front of an incredibly huge crowd in USA."

Fans hail DJ Black Coffee for his success

Social media users gave DJ Black Coffee his flowers for pulling in such a huge crowd overseas. Fans praised him for making the country proud.

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"Yena he’s a goat "

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"South Africa’s very own"

@General_Sport7 commented:

"@RealBlackCoffee a huge success story from South Africa, what an export."

@HlubiMrwebo wrote:

"I wish Black Coffee could play house music prayer song for Palestinian people, ndilondozela mix it with senzenina , close with heal the world."

@XUFFLER said:

"He should co-sign Tyla."

