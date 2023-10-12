The family of the victim whose charred body was found in Thabo Bester’s cell wants answers

The 12 suspects in Bester’s escape from prison case appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrates court this morning

"We need to know how our son was killed", says family and Mzansi is heartbroken

BLOEMFONTEIN - The grief-stricken family of Katlego Bereng whose charred body was found in convicted sexual predator and murderer Thabo Bester's cell and used as a decoy in his escape is demanding answers on how their son was killed.

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court yesterday morning. Images: @Dineo_M

An emotional sight played out outside Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where all 12 accused in the Thabo Bester-Nandipha Magudumana saga were back in court this morning.

Bereng's family lit candles and put up a banner with their son's photo on outside court, a heart-wrenching moment that had Mzansi mourning with them.

Family poses for photo outside court

Previously, the matter was postponed for further investigation with the court's indication that it would be the last postponement, SABC News reported.

The news site further reported that Bereng's father, Batho Mpholo, says they want closure.

“We hope that today they will announce a date in court, we need to know how our son was killed," he said.

Netizens joined in on the mourning of Bereng, sending prayers of strength for the family. Here are some reactions from Mzansi:

@AlysonmDey commented:

"Oh my word, I'm so sad for this mom. May God bless her and give her strength, Amen."

@Kgholokoane said:

"Found myself wiping tears."

@Shabnam_Baran blamed the government by saying:

"This is so heartbreaking, I can only imagine what the family is going through. Our government has failed this country hopelessly."

@KabzaKbz said:

"We mourn differently, Don't blame them but I would have let go."

Couple involved in mind-boggling controversy

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Bester's partner in crime, Nandipha Magudumana, made her debut in the spotlight when they fled South Africa on 18 March 2023 to Tanzania. This came after it came to light that she had helped Bester escape from prison in May 2022.

The duo was later apprehended with their Mozambican accomplice on 7 April, where they were extradited back to South Africa to pay for their crimes.

Magudumana tried unsuccessfully to have her arrest declared unlawful and the couple has been remanded in custody since their apprehension.

