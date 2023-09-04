The disgraced Dr Nandipha Manudumana marked her 35th birthday in the dock of the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court

Thabo Bester's lover and partner in crime is embroiled in a bitter court battle to be released on bail

South Africans have little sympathy for Magugumana in light of the gravity of her litany of crimes

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana's 35th birthday came and went without celebration on Monday, 4 September, as the disgraced doctor celebrated in the dock of the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana turned 35 in the dock of the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. Image: @Am_Blujay/Twitter & Martin Poole/Getty Images

Thabo Bester's partner in crime is embroiled in a bitter fight to be released from jail on bail into the custody of her friend Dr Michelle Chinaya, Newzroom Afrika reported.

State and Dr Nandipha's lawyer battle over bail

The state and Magudumana's lawyer have gone back and forth on the pros and cons of Magudumana's release.

The prosecutor in the case involving Bester's well-orchestrated prison break argued that Magudumana was facing multiple cases and had no regard for the law, making her a flight risk.

The doctor's lawyer, Machini Motloung, rubbished the state's case, claiming that it failed to prove that Magudumana would flee after being awarded bail, IOL reported.

Mzansi weighs in on Dr Nandipha's birthday in the dock

Below are some comments:

@Khanyisile000 said:

"Shame jail is really dealing with Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Look how sad she is now."

@Lothando12 asked:

"Only 35? I thought the woman was in her mid 40s"

@Khangale20 wished:

"Happy birthday to you uNono. Dr Nandipha Magudumana."

@KkKakaza asked:

"Did they bring any birthday cake?"

@relotegile commented:

"Nice. Need her birthday to be as heavy as I don't know what."

@10GEE_Khumi added:

"To many more in jail."

@Sbuddahmlangeni remarked:

"Celebrating a birthday in court."

Dr Nandipha turns on Thabo Bester during bail bid

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, threw her boyfriend under the bus, hoping to get bail.

Magudumana finally decided to apply for bail on Tuesday, 29 August, four months after she was arrested in Tanzania after fleeing South Africa.

During court proceedings, Magudumana's lawyer read out her letter to the court explaining why she should be granted bail.

