Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Thabo Bester's girlfriend, claims she fled South Africa under duress

In her bail application, Magudumana says Bester forced her to get into a car and did not tell her where they were heading

South Africans say it's a little too late for Dr Nandipha to play the victim card because of her previous antics

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, threw her boyfriend under the bus in hopes of getting bail.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is trying to convince the court that her boyfriend Thabo Bester, forced her to feel South Africa. Images: Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

Magudumana finally decided to apply for bail on Tuesday, 29 August, four months after she was arrested in Tanzania after fleeing South Africa.

Dr Nandipha claims she was forced to flee SA

During court proceedings, Magudumana's lawyer read out her letter to the court explaining why she should be granted bail.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the letter, Dr Nandipha said she was with Bester on 17 March, and he instructed her to get into a car. Magudumana claimed that she had no idea where they were heading to.

"I was instructed and commanded by accused number five [Thabo Bester] to get into the vehicle and leave the premises to a destination unknown to me at the time. I refused and wanted an explanation, but he forced me into the vehicle," said Magudumana.

She added that she had no control over the situation because Bester threatened her life. A video clip of the court proceedings was shared online by Newzroom Afrika.

In the clips, Magudumana is seen facing the ground and softly crying. This is a stark contrast to when she last appeared in the dock and sat next to her lover.

Dr Nandipha says she can only afford R10 000 bail

According to eNCA, Magudumana's lawyer said the disgraced medical doctor can only afford R10 000 for freedom if she is granted bail.

She added that she has no intention to live her life as a fugitive and will not evade her trial.

Shortly after news broke that Bester had escaped from the Manguang Correctional Service Facility, the convicted murderer and sex offender skipped the country with his lover.

The couple was found and arrested on their way to the Kenyan border. Magudumana has been fingered as one of Bester's accomplices who helped him escape.

South Africans have mixed reactions to Dr Nandipha's bail application

@Thabelo_Ngwenya said:

"She is now feigning Stockholm."

@Gabby_Mahlangu said:

"And the lovey-dovey episode we saw between her and Bester? Yasphaphela lo"

@azania1023 said:

"This is how she should have played her cards from the beginning because Thabo has got nothing to lose, he is convicted already. Nandipha should have played victim from day one."

@nolwee said:

"She has run out of options already? Who is gonna believe her now "

@mkasithapelo said:

"Lol, she actually took Twitter advice "

@TherealMel_1 said:

"It's too late to play the victim."

@KgomotsoTlhapan said:

"An Oscar goes to Dr Nandipha"

Dr Nandipha issues damning statement from prison

Briefly News reported that Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, voiced her experiences since her arrest in Tanzania on 7 April after fleeing South Africa.

Magudumana is currently being kept at the Bizzah Makhele Correctional Centre in Kroonstad as she awaits trial for helping her boyfriend, a convicted murderer and sexual offender, escape from prison.

The disgraced doctor issued a statement through her lawyers and alleged that she had experienced abuse at the hands of government officials and "powerful and prominent" families in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News