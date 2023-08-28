Dr Nandipha Magudumana is trying her luck at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in a bid to be released from jail

Convicted murderer and sexual abuser Thabo Bester's lover and accomplice has finally decided to apply for bail

This comes after all of Magudumana's attempts to have her arrest declared unlawful were dismissed by the court

Magudumana is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 29 August or Wednesday, 30 August, News24 reported.

Magudumana first made headlines when she fled to Tanzania after it was revealed that she helped Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Magunudama's previous attempts at freedom fail

Magudumana's latest attempt comes after the disgraced doctor failed to get herself out of jail by having her arrest declared unlawful.

The doctor argued that her arrest was tantamount to kidnapping and wanted the court to release her and rule that the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court did not have jurisdiction over her, Mail & Guardian reported.

Citing the fact that Magudumana told police that she wanted to go home to SA to see her children, Judge Phillip Loubser dismissed her application, saying Magudumana gave her consent to return.

Her subsequent appeal of the High Court ruling was also dismissed. Magudumana previously reserved her right to appeal to hear the outcome of her application on her arrest.

Dr Nandipha issues scathing statement from prison

In a related story, Briefly New reported that Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, decided to voice her experiences since her arrest in Tanzania on 7 April after fleeing South Africa.

Magudumana is currently being kept at the Bizzah Makhele Correctional Centre in Kroonstad as she awaits trial for helping her boyfriend, a convicted murderer and sexual offender, escape from prison.

The disgraced doctor issued a statement through her lawyers and alleged that she had experienced abuse at the hands of government officials and "powerful and prominent" families in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News