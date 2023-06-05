Dr Nandipha Magudumana's legal bid to have her arrest and deportation declared unlawful was dismissed by the Bloemfontein High Court

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi expressed gratitude that Magudumana's urgent application failed

Motsoaledi said that had Magudumana's application succeeded on a technicality, it would have been an injustice to South Africans

BLOEMFONTEIN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is breathing a sigh of relief following Dr Nandipha Magudumana's failed bid to be released from custody.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the dismissal of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application to have her arrest and deportation declared illegal. Image: Jaco Marais & Frikkie Kapp

Motsoaledi said he is grateful that the Bloemfontein High Court dismissed Magudumana's urgent application to have her arrest and extradition from Tanzania ruled unlawful.

Aaron Motsoaledi says Dr Nandipha's release would have been an injustice

Reacting to the court's decision, the home affairs minister said that his department was worried that if it did not challenge Magudumana'a application, she would have been released based on a technicality.

Motsoaledi added that Magudumana's release would have been an injustice to society, eNCA reported.

Motsoaledi said:

"The public gets hurt when they believe there is no justice in the country. When they believe people who do wrong things cannot be apprehended."

NPA welcomes dismissal of Dr Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application

The National Prosecuting Authority also weighed in on the court's judgement, praising the court for dismissing Magudumana's application.

Free State NPA Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said now that the matter of Magudumana's arrest was dealt with, the state was hoping to do its work and ensure that justice prevails, SABC News reported.

South Africans praise Bloem court for dismissing Dr Nandipha's applications

Below are some comments:

@riaanpretorius praised:

"In SA, when the justice system really wants you, there is nowhere you can run."

@ChatWithNelo asked:

"Attorneys are not good people. How did they convince her of this?"

@tebogo5464 added:

"Expected nothing less."

@XoliswaKeke added:

"Good, she needs to wake up and realise the serious pain she has caused with her actions and the kind of trouble she’s in right now."

@FransSekonya quipped:

"I thought the international lawyer has never lost any case or application. What happened kanti?"

@Mlungwanadotcom commented:

"Good judgment, but I think she will appeal just to deal this case lomntana."

