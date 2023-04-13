Infamous fugitive Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, have landed in Mzansi

The couple arrived at the Lanseria International Airport after being deported from Tanzania, where they were arrested

South Africans are happy to see that Bester and Dr Nandipha are back in the country to face up to their crimes

JOHANNESBURG - Fugitive Thabo Bester and his partner-in-crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are back in South Africa.

Thabo Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, have returned to South Africa and are expected to answer for their crimes. Images: @Abramjee & Nosipho Daniels Mazotsho/Facebook

Source: Twitter

The couple was arrested in Tanzania on 8 April alongside a Mozambican national and a delegation from South Africa was sent there to facilitate their deportation.

Plane with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha lands at Lanseria Airport

According to EWN, the plane carrying Bester and Dr Nandipha landed at Lanseria International Airport early on Thursday morning.

Bester was transported in a police van at around 4am, with journalists capturing the moment.

According to eNCA, Bester will be held at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria, the same maximum security prison where infamous criminal Ananias Mathe escaped from after bribing officials.

Bester will be under 24-hour supervision under the guard of highly trained officers.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana to make first court appearance

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele, held a media briefing hours after Bester and Dr Nandipha landed in Johannesburg.

Lamola stated that Dr Nandipha had been taken to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for her first appearance.

South Africans weigh in on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's return

@nd_themba said:

"Well done, Minister Cele and Minister @RonaldLamula, for bringing back Thabo Bester and #DrNandiphaMagudumana. Now bring back the Guptas and PS Bushiri to face the law, let's see how far you will get."

@nandaizy said:

"The #ThaboBester and #DrNandipha story is Netflix on its own, top tier. There is horror, there is action, there is thriller and lots of drama. This could make a good movie, I tell you... the #Bonnie and Clyde of Southaa."

@CeliStewart said:

"Season 2 of the Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha series starts roundabout now at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court."

@Rushe_C said:

"Now her girls are without a mother because she wanted to live her best Bonnie and Clyde life."

Thabo Bester prison escape: Dr Pashy denies getting money from Dr Nandipha

Briefly News previously reported that celebrity doctor and Thabo Bester's girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, seemingly dragged her friend, Dr Mmereka Ntshani, into her fugitive activities. In this instance, it looks like Ntshani was duped.

Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy on social media, has distanced herself from Dr Nandipha after her friend was arrested in Tanzania on 8 April.

According to eNCA, when Dr Nandipha, Bester and a Mozambican national were arrested in Tanzania, they were found holding multiple passports. Two passports in Dr Nandipha's possession belonged to Dr Pashy.

