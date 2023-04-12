Dr Nandipha Magudumana's criminal activities seem to be affecting the people close to her

Her friend, Dr Mmereka Ntshani, aka Dr Pashy, says she's not involved in Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's fugitive activities

South Africans are not convinced that Dr Pashy is not involved and believe she helped the couple skip the country

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity doctor and Thabo Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana seemingly dragged her friend, Dr Mmereka Ntshani, into her fugitive activities. In this instance, it looks like Nsthani was duped.

Dr Nandipha used her friend, Dr Pashy's passport to escape South Africa. Images: @drnandipha & @drpashy

Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy on social media, has distanced herself from Dr Nandipha after her friend was arrested in Tanzania on 8 April.

Dr Pashy accuses Dr Nandipha of stealing her identity to escape South Africa

According to eNCA, when Dr Nandipha, Bester and a Mozambican national were arrested in Tanzania, they were found holding multiple passports. Two passports in Dr Nandipha's possession belonged to Dr Pashy.

It's believed that Dr Nandipha used these passports to escape South Africa with her fugitive boyfriend. Dr Pashy stated that she had reported her passport stolen.

On 27 March 2023, Dr Pashy applied for a new passport and wrote in an affidavit that she needed it because she planned on going to the United States of America for work related to her company, Power Women International.

She added that before applying for a new passport, a "Mr TK Nkwana", one of Bester's aliases, asked her for documents, fingerprints, ID and a police clearance certificate. Bester was supposed to help her obtain a US working permit.

Dr Pashy soon realised she had been scammed and stated in her affidavit that Bester and Dr Nandipha had her documents and fingerprints and she wanted to avoid fraud committed in her name.

Dr Pashy denies receiving money from Dr Nandipha

Dr Pashy issued a statement distancing herself from Dr Nandipha. The celeb doctor stated that Bester's girlfriend had been a guest speaker at an event organised by her foundation in 2020.

Following the event, the foundation entered into a PR management agreement with a company owned by Dr Nandipha called Vibes Africa Incorporated International, reports News24. Dr Pashy also denied the allegations that she received money from Dr Nandipha.

Dr Pashy further stated that she is seeking legal advice following the allegations.

South Africans struggle to believe Dr Pashy was not knowingly involved in the Thabo Bester saga

@Di_Nominator said:

"I would understand if it was someone who has never left SA, but Dr Pashy has been to Europe and other countries. She's beyond privy to visa arrangements. What happened to the US Embassy? Why would she arrange US work permits via TK/Bester? Sis is just patronising us maan."

@MandlakheMkhiz4 said:

"All of them are involved, she knew who Thabo was. Almost the whole RSA knew. Prior February."

@mantoa_selepe said:

"That's a well-written script! As a doctor should have known better that you do those clearances with an embassy. What a coincidence! Your best friend is planning the escape and wena you apply for the new passport? #ThaboBester"

@icetty said:

"She should have consulted a lawyer immediately instead of trying a desperate fix. Now she has implicated herself. When did she apply after losing her passport?"

@ThamiMilis said:

"Law enforcement should ensure Dr Pashy is not leaving this country, only after she has been interrogated and investigated."

