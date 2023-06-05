Dr Nandipha Magudumana suffered a loss in court after the Bloemfontein High Court dismissed her urgent bid to declare her deportation unlawful

Judge Phillip Loubser agreed with Magudumana's legal team that her deportation was a disguised extradition, but she consented to come back to SA

South Africans are happy to see that the disgraced celebrity doctor's case was thrown out with costs

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana will have to remain behind bars after the Bloemfontein High Court thew out her urgent application to declare her deportation from Tanzania unlawful.

This comes after Magudumana alleged that she was "abducted" from Tanzania by South African officials. The disgraced celebrity doctor was arrested in Arusha on her way to the Kenyan border with her boyfriend, Thabo Bester.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application was dismissed with costs

While reading the judgement, Judge Phillip Loubser agreed with arguments made by Magudumana's representatives that her deportation was a disguised extradition.

Loubser also mentioned that while that might have been the case, Magudumana willingly entered the aircraft that returned her and Bester to South Africa. This means Magudumana consented to board the aeroplane and was not abducted from Tanzania as she claimed.

Based on the issue of consent, Judge Loubser dismissed Magudumana's application with costs, reports SABC News.

According to News24, the disgraced celeb doctor consented when she told officials that she wanted to return to South Africa to be with her children.

South Africans celebrate Dr Nandipha Magudumana's court case being dismissed

@Mzi_Zo said:

"Good start, now she must apply for bail, and it must all be denied. She must then go for trial and lose it as well. Eventually, she must spend a minimum of 15 years inside."

@latissimusdor14 said:

"And Katz is smiling all the way to the bank just like Mpofu in Mkhwebane's enquiry."

@thandi_nkosi said:

"The judge wiped that smug smile off her face, she must face all her crimes #DrNandiphaMagudumana"

@muimbi_princem said:

"She was just testing the waters, she knew she doesn't have a water-tight case. She is going down this one."

@Don_RRS said:

"She is going to apply for bail to just delay things. #DrNandiphaMagudumana"

