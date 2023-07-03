The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court has awarded accused number 10 in the Thabo Bester escape matter R10 000 bail

Former G4S employee, Thabang Mier's bail, comes with conditions including surrendering his passport and reporting to a police station once a week

The other two accused cases were postponed until 11 July for bail applications

BLOEMFONTEIN - One of the three recently arrested former G4S employees has been granted R10 000 in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Accused number 10 in the Thabo Bester escape case has been awarded R10 000 in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. Image: @Sli_Masikane/Twitter, Stock image, Frikkie Kapp/Getty Images

The former jail worker appeared in court on Monday, 3 July, after being arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester

While Thabang Mier became the third accused to be awarded bail in the Bester escape case, the other ex-G4S employees', Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula, bail applications were postponed to 11 July.

Mier's bail does not come without conditions. According to News24, the man has been ordered not to communicate or threaten any state witnesses.

Mier has been told not the leave the Mangaung without notifying the investigating officer. He will also have to report to the Kopanong Police Station between 08:00 and 16:00 once a week.

3 recently arrested ex-G4S face multiple charges for their role in Thabo Bester's escape

Mier, Makheta and Ramolula have been charged with aiding and abetting convicted criminal and sexual abuser Thabo Bester's escape from prison in May 2022, GroundUp reported.

Makheta and Ramolula face additional charges of corruption and the violation of a body.

The trio are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with the rest of the accused on 8 August.

