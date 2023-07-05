DJ Maphorisa will have another day in court as a magistrate court has postponed his alleged assault re-appearance

The Amapiano DJ was arrested by his actress girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, in May, who later withdrew the charges

Due to much public scrutiny and attention, the celebrity couple released a joint statement saying the matter will be resolved privately

DJ Maphorisa will have to wait another week to settle his court case against Thuli Phongolo. Images: @djmaphorisa, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Randburg Magistrate Court has postponed DJ Maphorisa's assault case to 12 July. The Ba Straata hitmaker was appearing for the alleged assault of his DJ girlfriend, Thulisile Phongolo.

Thuli accuses Phori of assaulting her

The Generations: The Legacy star opened an assault charge against Madumane, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, at Sandton Police Station on 7 May. She claimed they had an altercation at a Soweto nightclub Konka, but it escalated the following morning at her Sandton residence.

In a statement reported by Zimoja, she describes the assault as:

"He held me, took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck."

Maphorisa was released the following day after paying R4000 bail, which would remain effective until the charges against him were formally withdrawn.

Madumane repossesses his cars from Thuli P

It is alleged that the popular DJ had gifted his lover with hot whips, a Mercedes G Wagon and a Porsche.

A source told the media that Phori had to outsource someone to take the vehicles from Phongolo's Sandton home after spending a night in jail.

The couple denied being in any relationship

Thuli had denied being in a relationship with the music producer, even when netizens provided evidence of their public display of affection.

The relationship was confirmed after Sekowe's June court appearance when the couple issued a joint legal statement that the public scrutiny was causing emotional stress and harming their professional brands.

The statement continued to say that they resolved the matter privately and will take legal action against anyone defaming them.

Tweeps unearth evidence suggesting that the couple has reconciled

In a recent Briefly News entertainment report, the Mzansi Twitter Investigative Unit have found reasons to believe that the DJ couple has reconciled.

Controversial tweep @ChrisExcel102 pointed out a piece of evidence:

Fans have even gone far as accusing the former The Wife actress of being pregnant:

@moffome observed:

"Thuli Phongolo might be pregnant!!! Her spilling bits of tea from her latest IG stories "

@mukhethwa_7 said:

"She looks pregnant."

@alwande added:

"I thought you are pregnant too, kodwa I was scared to comment on that."

@zaemoyo noted:

"l was gonna say you are pregnant the moment l saw this pic"

The actress rubbished the claims with a sweet response:

"I think my edges are making me look pregnant guys but don’t worry I’m firing the whole team for this mess up cause I told them! Anyway THANK YOU for the love guys ❤️"

