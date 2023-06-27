The number of people arrested in the Thabo Bester escape case has officially shot up to 12

The police arrested three more former G4S guards for helping the convicted criminal escape jail in May 2022

The trio are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 28 June

BLOEMFONTEIN - The number of accused in the Thabo Bester escape case has just skyrocketed after the arrest of three more people.

Three more former G4S employees were arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape prison in May 2022. Image: Frikkie Kapp & stock image

The investigating team apprehended three former G4S employees on Monday evening, 26 June.

This comes after the State Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko informed the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that the arrests were in the pipeline pending further investigation on Tuesday, 20 June, EWN reported.

According to SABC News, one of the suspects was arrested at his home in Botshabelo, while the other two were arrested in Bloemfontein.

3 recently arrested in Thabo Bester escape case to appear in court

The trio are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 28 June, where they will face charges of assisting an inmate to escape lawful custody, violation of a corpse and corruption.

While the number of people arrested for helping Thabo Bester escape the Mangaung Correction Center has not reached 12, the authorities cannot rule out that more people will not be arrested.

South Africans shocked by new arrested in Thabo Bester escape case

Below are some comments:

@XUFFLER said:

"Bester was connected, yerr."

@Mtungwa_K asked:

"Does messy ever get messier, though?"

@takaIYANA commented:

"Gayton McKenzie did say that for Bester to manage this walkout, it would take about 30-something manpower to be successful, now we are sitting at 12 already."

@MaNdlovu_Carol claimed:

"It looks like half of the country will be arrested in this case."

@mrRudzanie added:

"It seems like everyone who was o duty that night has something to do with this escape."

@MsKabzela questioned:

"Still on the runners (G4S employees), I see. When are they fetching the real enablers, though?"

