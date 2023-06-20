Three additional accused are likely to be added to the Thabo Bester prison escape matter

State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that the police are expected to make arrests soon

The court postponed the matter until 8 August for the state to conduct further investigation

BLOEMFONTEIN - More arrests are in the pipeline for the Thabo Bester prison break case.

More arrests are expected in the Thabo Bester case as the state expects to add three more accused. Image: @Sli_Masikane/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

This is according to State Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko, who told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Courts that the state needed more time to conduct further investigations.

3 more suspects are expected to be added to Thabo Bester case

The case was back in court on Tuesday, 20 June. According to Matlhoko, the state expects the police to arrest three more suspects allegedly involved in Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.

However, the arrests are still on hold as police are still busy analysing cell phone records and bank statements, EWN reported.

The court postponed that matter to 8 August for further investigations.

Zimbabwean national becomes 9th accused in Thabo Bester escape case

The number of accused in the escape matter shot up to nine after the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a Zimbabwean national on Sunday, 11 June, TimesLIVE reported.

The ninth accused, Zanda Moyo, allegedly claimed Katlego Bereng's body from National Hospital in Bloemfontein by posing as Bereng's brother.

Bereng's body was used to cover up Bester's escape being set alight to stage the convicted criminal's death.

Mzansi is unfazed by the 3 impending arrests in Thabo Bester matter

This is what South Africans are saying:

@jobsmokoena complained:

"This is one of the cases that will drag on forever."

@KopanePatricia demanded:

"We just want to know the truth. Who killed Katlego Bereng?"

Kevin Moxham asked:

"Who are the politicians involved? This can not happen without high-level assistance…"

Mashele Karabo claimed:

"Lol, it won't go anywhere."

Thabo Bester’s lawyers’ withdrawal from prison escape case leaves Mzansi exasperated: “Another delay tactic”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Thabo Bester's lawyers', Advocate Jeremiah Pela & instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou, have dropped their client and officially withdrawn from the case.

The latest development in the escape case has not been received well by many South Africans. Many have complained about the frequency at which Bester's lawyers have been changed out, causing delays in the case.

Pela and Ndou's withdrawal comes as Ndou faces attempted sexual assault and assault charges for which he is expected to appear in the Sexual Offenses Court on Wednesday, 21 June.

