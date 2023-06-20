Thabo Bester's most recent legal representatives have bowed out of the prolific prison escape case

Jeremiah Pela and Tsireledzo Ndou have been replaced by a new lawyer, Kabelo Matee, who has been placed on record

Bester, his partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their seven co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's lawyers', Advocate Jeremiah Pela & instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou, have dropped their client and officially withdrawn from the case.

Thabo Bester's lawyers' Jeremiah Pela and Tsireledzo Ndou, have withdrawn from the escape case. Image: Frikkie Kapp/Getty Images & @Chriseldalewis/Twitter

Source: UGC

The latest development in the escape case has not been received well by many South Africans. Many have complained about the frequency at which Bester's lawyers have been changed out, causing delays in the case.

Pela and Ndou's withdrawal comes as Ndou faces attempted sexual assault and assault charges for which he is expected to appear in the Sexual Offenses Court on Wednesday, 21 June.

New lawyer place on roll to represent Thabo Bester

With the case back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 20 June, Bester's legal representatives did not leave him high and dry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A new lawyer, Kabelo Matee, has been placed on the record and will represent Bester for the time being, The Citizen reported

Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and 7 co-accused to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

The Facebook sexual abuser and his primary accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared in court virtually.

Meanwhile, their seven co-accused in the high-profile court case made physical appearances in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court.

Appearing in the dock are Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, five axed G4S officials and the recently captured Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, EWN reported.

South Africans frustrated as Thabo Bester's latest lawyers quit

Below are some comments:

@bigkoostar complained:

"The SAn justice system needs to put a stop to this abuse of rights. There must be a way to do that."

@Choppa_Mat questioned:

"Now who is next in line?"

@Tobisani1 criticised:

"Kunzima, another Senzo case."

@love_nokubonga pointed out:

"This guy's lawyers be withdrawing non-stop."

@OlebileLegodi claimed:

"They are just there for fame."

@Reba0704 said:

"Another delay tactic."

@Bonganijnr1991 commented

"This guy is finishing our tax money. Just put him behind bars, that's it."

SAPS denies top cop in Thabo Bester's case received threatening text before suicide

In a Thabo Bester-related story, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has rubbished claims that one of the leading investigators in the Thabo Bester criminal case killed himself after receiving a threatening text message.

Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi was found dead in his car in Bloemfontein after attending Dr Nandipha Magudumana's high court bid to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

According to TimesLIVE, it is believed that the top cop took his own life hours after the court ruled against Magudumana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News