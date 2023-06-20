Thabo Bester caused a stir when he showed up in his usual Kgosi Mamapuru Correctional Centre virtual appearance in a R23 000 Loius Vuitton sweater

Bester and his lover, Dr Nanphipha Magudumana, have been entertaining Mzansi with their expensive taste since their arrest

People are hanging on every development in the case and the latest "fashion show" has them hooked as much as the escape details

Prison escapee Thabo Bester showed up for his 20 June appearance clad in Loius Vuitton while his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, appeared in a new hairstyle and make-up. Images: @Chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - The Thabo Bester saga continues, uncovering new shocking revelations with every court appearance, but Tuesday, 20 June trended for different reasons.

Bester sets social media on fire for wearing a Louis Vuitton top

In his usual virtual Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre appearance, Bester rocked up in a R23 000 crew neck monogram sweater by Loius Vuitton, reports Daily Sun.

Social media debated the price of the sweater. One user posted a picture from an online LV catalogue that indicates the price to be £990.00, which converts to around R23 000.

@_tshwarelo04 wondered:

"How sure are we that he is actually still in prison?"

@LisaMor34615186 laughed at Bester:

"He is gaining weight..."

@DesireTablai stood firmly:

"No. He's fooling people again. He knows how easy it is. Taken from the launch and singing happy birthday to him."

Thabo Bester's girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana slays in court

Meanwhile, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court, Bester's lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared in court looking like a doll.

The disgraced aesthetics doctor has received her fair share of criticism for appearing in court looking made up, but that hasn't stopped her.

This is how Mzansi reacted to her serving looks in court on Tuesday:

@nqobikababa was not moved:

"Even with the makeup and all, she does look depressed... She knows she is gonna be there for a long time to come."

@2503e725a8af4b8 lamented:

"I cannot even afford her looks but I am working."

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana appear in matching Nike outfits

South Africa's very own Bonnie and Clyde were arrested in Tanzania trying to escape South Africa's arm of justice on 9 April, News24 reported. They then appeared in different courts wearing matching Nike outfits.

Briefly News reports how the couple's extravagant lifestyle has entertained Mzansi since their arrest.

A Nike sweater challenge became popular after online users noticed how Magudamana was always hiding under her branded hoodie.

