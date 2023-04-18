Dr Nandipha Magudumana's recent court appearances for helping convicted murderer Thabo Bester escape have fascinated South Africans

Many could not help but notice what the doctor has been wearing during the media circus around her case

People thought Dr Nandipha's preference for Nike hoodies was hilarious, and they made a challenge

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has South Africans interested in the details of her criminal activities. The lady is accused of aiding convict Thabo Betser and helping him evade the law and more.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's court appearances in a Nike jacket had many people in stitches, and someone made a challenge. Image: Twitter/@Obrian_Makwela/ Getty Images/Gallow Images

Since her arrest, the influencer has been spotted wearing Nike jackets in court. Online users who noticed the repeated outfit thought it was hilarious.

South Africans create challenge for Dr Nandipha Magudumana

A Twitter user @Obrian_Makwela posted a video of a creator who pretended to be Dr Nandi in a video. The challenge involves wearing a Nike hoodie and face mask and standing still.

Watch the video below:

Online users amused by creator

Many people remarked on their love for South Africans and their sense of humour. People who found the video commented on how hilarious the clip was.

@1Thepowerrace commented:

"Trust my people."

@HazelnutSebotse commented:

"I love my country shame."

@Shishiliza44 commented:

"South Africa is not a real place."

@Vic_thats_that commented:

"In my Country, siyahleka noma ku shoniwe! Ni stout nina yazi why nenza so."

@tarrynprinsloo commented:

"Love this country."

Dr Nandipha Magudumana passed up 'RHOJ' opportunity to protect family

Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana, a medical doctor turned accomplice to convict Thabo Bester, had the rare opportunity to become a TV darling. The influencer has been in the headlines following apparent involvement in the convict's daring escape.

Dr Nandipha was a potential to join The Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast thanks to her luxurious life. Publications reported that the doctor declined the offer for various reasons.

