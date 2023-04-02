The Bhebha dance challenge has seen many South Africans doing what they do best in viral TikTok videos

Talented singer Nkosazana Daughter is among the many celebrities who joined the trending challenge

The viral video left her TikTok followers in tears after she said that the body was not moving the way it was supposed to be

There's no denying that South Africans love to dance. TikTok has become a fun place to show off their moves in viral dance challenges.

Nkosazana Daughter tried the viral 'Bhebha' challenge in a viral video. Image: @nkosazana_daughter.

People from all walks of life, including celebrities, have joined these fun and exciting dance challenges. Some nail them and some leave the internet laughing after failing dismally.

Nkosazana Duaghter tries Bhebha challenge in viral video

Top South African singer Nkosazana Daughter recently decided to join in on the Bhebha dance challenge. The star posted a video on her TikTok page showing how she tried the challenge.

In the video, the star faced the wall to show her back and tried moving her waist and bum. She joked about her body refusing to move.

Nkosazana Daughter's TikTok followers react to hilarious Bhebha challenge video

The fans knew that the singer was just goofing around. Many played along and joked about how she failed the challenge. The viral clip got more than a million views and thousands of comments and hilarious reactions.

@Tumelo M said:

"The first 2 moves I’m convinced you can do."

@Bontle Modiselle wrote:

"Baby what’s happening "

@Slyndoh added:

"Stroke vibes I love you though ."

@Tshego() noted:

"check the manual to see how it works."

@userziggo 42 wrote:

"You almost forgot you were pretending ."

@user52976290561632 said:

"Bhebha is notbhebharing."

@Sizwe added:

"what's happening here are trying to move your arms or what."

@Lindiwe Ramushu wrote:

"It's not the black skirt, try with the black skirt."

