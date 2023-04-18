The now-infamous Dr Nandipha Magudumana was a potential for the Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality TV show

One of the TV show's producers thought the then-influencer and cosmetologist would make a great addition to the cast

Dr Nandipha was known for living a lavish lifestyle of travel and luxury cars, which all came crashing down

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, a medical doctor turned accomplice to convict Thabo Bester, had the rare opportunity to become a TV darling. The influencer has been in the headlines following apparent involvement in the convict's daring escape.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana rejected an offer to join 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' cast. Image: Getty Images/@AdvoBarryRoux/Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Image

Dr Nandipha was a potential to join the Real Housewives of Johannesburg thanks to her luxurious life. Publications reported that the doctor declined the offer for various reasons.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana considered to appear in South African reality show

The South African reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana was once seriously considered a potential cast member of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg. The show's producers approached her with an offer that she declined out of the children's interest. Dr Nandipha wanted to protect their private lives.

Why did Real Housewives of Johannesburg producers want to cast Dr Nandipha Magudumana?

According to The South African, she lived a luxurious life with the best cars. Some of her favourite holiday destinations were Bali and other places in Europe.

After aiding Thabo, she was also in the headlines for buying a luxury vehicle such as a Range Rover, a Porsche, and a Mercedes Benz abandoned at the Zimbabwean border. She also hid in a R12 million mansion in Hyde Park.

South Africans have been fascinated with the doctor because of her good looks. Many were not shy to give their opinions after reports of the lavish lifestyle of chilling with Thabo.

Man Lu commented:

"The modern day Bonnie and Clyde."

Welile Xorile Kajama Sijadu commented:

"We want to see a new movie of Mr & Mrs Smith Part 2 Mr & Mrs Bester SA."

Musoni Alpheus Mpofu commented:

"I will do anything for love."

Hlasi Motaung commented:

"Dr Nandipha did not meet a guy different from umgulugudu?"

King Nkabinde commented:

"Those two are smart, they're hiding in plain sight, they're doing it to throw them off the scent."

