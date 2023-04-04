The police got a search warrant and raided Thabo Bester's last known hideout in Johannesburg

Bester, who was convicted of murder and sexual offences, is currently on the run after pulling off a brazen prison escape

South Africans on social media were surprised that the police took so long to search the 12 million mansion

The forensic team of the police searched for evidence at Thabo Bester's last hideout. Image: @MDNnewss and @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The police searched the last hideout of escaped convict Thabo Bester. According to ENCA, Bester faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Service in Bloemfontein on May 3, 2022.

It is believed Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana were renting a R12 million mansion in Hyde Park Johannesburg and fled the property when news broke that he was alive.

Pictures of Thabo Bester's hideout go viral

The police got a search warrant, and pictures and videos of the forensic team examining the house for evidence are circulating online. This comes after the private security company G4S which runs the maximum prison where Bester escaped, failed to appear before parliament, reported News24.

See pictures of the forensic team investigating

SA citizens react to the police's raid on Bester's rented home

@nicknthala asked:

"He banna, the police only came today?"

@MitchellSkhosa1 mentioned:

"So much drama of news cameras and white suits. The police and media are useless, it's been weeks, and they probably left the country."

@Fanie7231 commented:

"They released him and now they are searching for him."

@DeputyPresidnt added:

"They will end up arresting a homeless person and trying to convince the public that it's Bester."

@NiniMthimkulu said:

"Is this a joke? Only now?"

